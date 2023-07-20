The open house and registration for classes at the Live Oak Conservatory will be held on Monday, July 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. New and returning students are invited to meet members of the faculty.
Live Oak Theatre offers a wide range of opportunities for children and adults to learn about all the performing arts. Some of the classes offered include beginning and advanced tap, jazz and ballet, voice, musical theater, improv and acting at various levels. Live Oak Conservatory’s most popular program is its Acorn Theatre Production Class, beginning Aug. 1.
Private lessons in a wide range of musical instruments are also offered at the conservatory. All classes are taught by veteran performers and instructors.
For information about Live Oak Conservatory go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org/Conservatory, call 352-593-0270 or email Katie@liveoaktheatre.org.
Follow on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
