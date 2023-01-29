Family Jamboree to be held Feb. 3 and 4

The 10th Annual Celtic Family Jamboree will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, at the Rustic Florida Sand Music Ranch, formerly known as Sertoma Youth Ranch.
Bring your own food, drinks and alcohol. It’s family friendly and leashed dogs are OK.
There will be RV and tent camping on site, with a playground, campfires, bathrooms/showers; food, ice and firewood available.
For the Friday evening potluck dinner, bring a dish to share. There will be free workshops on Saturday morning, as well as ongoing Highland athletics demonstrations and Celtic merchandise and jewelry for sale.
Adult weekend pass is currently available at $40; day passes will be available at the gate; Friday only is $20; Saturday only is $25.
Water/electric camping hookups are currently available as packages; camping plus 2 weekend passes are $150 and $180.
Primitive camping (tents only, please) is $20 per night, available at gate.
Children under the age of 18 are free when in the company of a paying adult.
For more information, email FamJam@celticheritageproductions.com, call 941-625-8544 or visit the website at http://www.celticheritageproductions.com/fj.htm.
