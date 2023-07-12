NEW PORT RICHEY — The Suncoast Richey Theatre has added an extra element to its classic movie series: live entertainment and/or interactive fun before the evening showings of films.
The Richey Suncoast Theatre was originally a movie house, and in homage to that, the theatre now shows classic films as part of its repertoire, and includes at every showing a set where patrons can don costumes and photograph themselves as actors in the film.
While that is fun, executive director Jennette Cronk said, the theatre is now adding more to the experience.
“We are showing old movies,” Cronk told the Suncoast News in a telephone interview. “These are films that people can see in their homes.” She said the theatre wants to give people a reason to come out and see them in a classic theatre setting, with other people.
So Richey Suncoast Theatre has added an extra element to its evening film showings (films are shown once a month on Friday and Saturday nights, and there is a Saturday matinee).
“We want to make it fun, make it a reason people will come out of their homes and enjoy themselves,” she said.
To make it more fun, Richey Suncoast Theatre has started pre-film (in the evenings only) experiences such as live entertainment by performers such as Clark and Cindy, who perform folk music, and interactive activities such as “Movie Trivia”: On those nights, patrons can arrive 45 minutes before the show and play the game. Winners receive two tickets to the next movie.
For information on Richey Suncoast Theatre’s classic film series or other offerings, which include comedy shows, live theatre, and more, visit richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
