Bishop McLaughlin High School students to perform ‘Grease’

Grease is the word!
The Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School Performing Arts students will be accompanied by a live band as they perform “Grease” on March 2, 3, and 4.
Their spring musical will be performed at the Eleanor Dempsey Performing Arts Center, 13651 Hays Road, Spring Hill.
Get tickets at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/grease/event/866189/ for the show. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2; Friday March 3; and Saturday, March 4; and there’s a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
