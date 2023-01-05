Art events for January in Hernando County

Several arts events will be held in Hernando County in January.
Art on Fire is the newest public art program, in collaboration with the city of Brooksville and the Brooksville Fire Department. Design proposals are now being considered for the second round of fire hydrants to be painted in Brooksville.
The Front Porch Art Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Silver Dolphin Restaurant in Hernando Beach. This will be a monthly event on the first Saturday of every month. Join us for breakfast in the “secret garden,” browse artwork from 15 local artists, and enjoy some homemade fudge or ice cream from Papa Clyde’s.
The Silver Dolphin Restaurant is at 4036 Shoal Line Blvd. in Hernando Beach.
The unveiling of the Mermaid Tale Trail will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Weeki Wachee State Park, 6131 Commercial Way in Weeki Wachee.
In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, the Visitor Center will be unveiling 27 new, handpainted mermaid statues before they are placed at their new homes, forming a trail of public art throughout Florida’s Adventure Coast.
RSVP on Facebook - https://fb.me/e/7fY64fHzs
Check out the “Untold Stories” exhibit at the Brooksville Gallery at 201 on Friday, Jan. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This exhibit was created to honor Black History Month by sharing the stories of Black and Indigenous creatives in Brooksville and beyond. This event coincides with Brooksville Main Street’s Friday Night Live concert series, making Brooksville the place to be. Music and refreshments are provided.
The gallery is still accepting submissions for this exhibit. Click here for more information.
RSVP on Facebook - https://fb.me/e/2wMIriTmz.
The deadline to apply for the 38th Annual Art in the Park is fast approaching. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to win $1,250 for Best in Show. Get your applications in to exhibit at Hernando County’s largest art show, with 100-plus artists and $6,500 in prize money. We invite artists, crafters, musicians and entertainers to apply. Click here to apply.
Deadline to apply is Jan. 10.
RSVP on Facebook - https://fb.me/e/43X2YUQ6g
