Five people have been arrested in connection with the July 2021 beating death of a man who intended to leave the Latin Kings gang, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The victim’s body was found just before 11:30 a.m. on July 13, 2021 next to his Volkswagen Jetta in the area of Silent Breeze Street and Wolf Road in Brooksville. An autopsy concluded the death was a homicide.
After a lengthy investigation, detectives identified five members of the Latin Kings who they believe were involved with the death. A police report stated the victim wanted to leave the gang and died during the “beating” and “stripping of his membership.”
On Oct. 18 of this year, arrest warrants were sought and approved by a Hernando County judge for Shayne A. White-Gracteroly, 31, from Hernando County; Jimmy Nguyen, 29, from Hernando County; Reynol Gonzalez, 25, from Putnam County; Hector Robles, 46, from Marion County; and Reynaldo Fonseca, 31, from Marion County.
All were charged with third-degree murder, aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.
As of Oct. 27, all five had been located and arrested. Three remain in the Hernando County Detention Center. Two have bonded out.
The identity of the victim has been withheld in line with the Sheriff’s Office’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law. Anyone with information on the case is requested to contact Detective Tom Cameron at 352-754-6830.
