Wiregrass Ranch’s Rocco Becht commits to Iowa State

WESLEY CHAPEL- There’s been plenty of buzz surrounding where Wiregrass Ranch quarterback Rocco Becht might make a formal commitment to for his college football destination. The Bulls’ signal caller made it official and the school he selected is definitely on the rise.
Becht announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he had officially committed to Iowa State University. The commitment for Becht settles where the 3-star quarterback, according to 247Sports.com, will be playing after his high school days.
Now the soon to be senior can focus on spring football and the off-season heading into the fall. Becht also held offers from Columbia, Harvard, Marshall, Virginia, Eastern Kentucky, Bowling Green, Florida International University, Toledo, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Ole Miss, Southern Miss and West Virginia.
For the 2020 season, Becht finished an abbreviated campaign throwing for 1,550 yards along with 18 touchdown passes. In what was Becht’s second season starting, he ended up guiding the Bulls to a record of 4-4 and they would’ve qualified for a postseason berth but because of a case of coronavirus, ended up having to end their season prematurely.
Son of former NFL tight end Anthony Becht (1st Round, Pick No. 27 in 2000 NFL Draft), who played tight end for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Anthony Becht is also a college football analyst for ESPN and calls NFL preseason games for the New York Jets.
