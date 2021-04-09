The Suncoast News Prep Baseball/Softball Top 5

Throughout the 2021 regular season, we will do weekly rankings, news and notes on the prep baseball and softball season in Pasco County. With the regular season well underway, we begin to take a closer look at the teams as we head into the month of April. Here’s a look at this week’s Top 5 Pasco County Prep Baseball and Softball Polls.
Baseball
1. Cypress Creek (17-3): Winners of six games straight, the Coyotes have shown aplenty they’re one of the top teams around.
2. Mitchell (14-5): Outside of a loss to IMG Academy Black, all of Mitchell’s losses have come to teams with records at .500 or below.
3. Land O’ Lakes (12-5): Winners of four of their last five games, the Gators are playing good baseball with six contests to go.
4. Wesley Chapel (11-5): It’s been a slight losing skid for the Wildcats in the last two games, as they lost to Cypress Creek and Sunlake back to back.
5. Bishop McLaughlin (11-6): The Hurricanes weren’t playing too well to start the season, but have picked it back up with five straight victories.
Softball
1. River Ridge (17-4): According to MaxPreps.com, the Royal Knights are currently the No. 1 team in Class 5A. River Ridge is pretty good to say the least.
2. Land O’ Lakes (16-4): The Gators are not far behind the Royal Knights in the rankings, sitting at No. 3. A surprising 10-3 loss to Pasco, however, remains a head scratcher.
3. Cypress Creek (12-3): The Coyotes bounced back after back to back losses to Mitchell and River Ridge were followed up with big wins over Sunlake and Hudson.
4. Mitchell (12-6): Is losing three out out of five games considered a slide? It can’t be too bad for the Mustangs as two of the losses came to powerhouse River Ridge.
5. Wiregrass Ranch (12-11): With only two games left in the season, the Bulls have put together a small winning streak and should finish above the .500 mark.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.