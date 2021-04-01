Guard - Mia Nicholson, Wesley Chapel, SR: There was plenty of key contributors across the board for the 19-5 Wildcats but one player stood out amongst the rest of the team. That ended up being Nicholson, who averaged a team-high 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Guard - Maya Llanes, Zephyrhills, JR: The junior guard did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs and more. Llanes averaged a team-high 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds, notching 175 made 2-point field goals. She helped the Bulldogs achieve a record of 18-9.
Guard - Breanna Ortega, Anclote, SO: Ortega made the All County team last season as a freshman and her sophomore season was another hit. Anclote did go 8-16, with Ortega averaging 20.9 points a contest.
Forward - Zoi Evans, Wiregrass Ranch, SR: The playoff bound Bulls were a very well balanced team from top to bottom, but Evans was the club’s top player. Evans averaged a team-high 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds.
Forward - Marielis Creque, Fivay, SR: Creque was apart of a duo in the low block, but her scoring is what set her apart. Creque averaged team-high 13 points a night and also helped out in the rebounding department with 9.1 boards.
Utility - Julia Rueda, Mitchell, SO: Rueda was another player that was apart of a team team that didn’t rely heavily on one person to score the basketball, but a combined effort night in and night out. The sophomore was the team’s lead point gettter, however, and averaged 10.4 points per game.
Utility - Isabella Prada, Bishop McLaughlin, SR: Though the Hurricanes only played 11 games according to MaxPreps.com, Prada averaged big time numbers. The Rollins College commitment averaged a team-high 22.6 points a game.
