Guard - Eric Howard, Fivay, SR: The senior had himself a sensational final season at Fivay, helping the Falcons reach the postseason and 23-3 record. Howard averaged 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.4 steals a contest.
Guard - Josh Martin, Wiregrass Ranch, JR: The Bulls had themselves a solid season by going 19-6, but their top player ended up being the diminutive Martin. At 5-foot-9, 136 pounds, Martin had a strong junior campaign and averaged a team-high 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Guard - Nate Santana, Land O’ Lakes, SR: The Gators got back into the postseason and narrowly fell to Leesburg, but Santana was the primary reason Land O’ Lakes almost pulled the upset. Santana scored 31 points in the region quarterfinal and averaged 20.4 for the season.
Guard/Forward - Emanuel Sharp, Bishop McLaughlin, JR: The Blake transfer came over and made his impact felt immediately at Bishop McLaughlin. Though Sharp’s numbers went down from Blake to Bishop, he helped the team reach the Class 3A state championship. Sharp averaged 24.7 points and 3.9 assists, which he also holds numerous Division I offers.
Forward - Dillon Mitchell, Bishop McLaughlin, JR: When the Hurricanes made their run to reaching the state championship, Mitchell was the key cog down in the low block. Mitchell had stellar numbers and averaged 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks a game for the Hurricanes.
Utility - Sam Love, Wesley Chapel, SR: Love helped get Wesley Chapel back into the postseason and had himself a strong senior campaign. The guard averaged a team-high 19.2 points per game for the 20-8 Wildcats.
Utility - Jalen Brown, Academy at the Lakes, SR: When it comes down to scoring the basketball, Brown was the top scorer in Pasco County. The Wildcats went 13-7 and Brown averaged a county-high 24.9 points per game.
