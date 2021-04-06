Capt. Mike Senker (352) 584-6297: Capt. Mike reports a good Middle Grounds trip last week. His anglers bagged red hind, lots of scamp, a few red grouper and stopping to fish structure about 50 miles off Hernando they landed a nice amberjack. Though the season is closed, his party landed 30 to 40 American red snapper, so things are looking good for when the season opens June 1. For those fishing deeper water, Capt. Mike advises anglers to have a venting tool along that releases the air from swim bladders of fish so they get back to the bottom safely. Mike said there were loads of sharks seen on their trip. Lowering a GoPro into the water, they captured as many as seven sharks to 6 feet in length in the frame. Closer to shore, those working 25 to 40 feet will find good action on mangrove snapper, grunts and a few hogfish. For the bigger snapper, 60 to 80 feet is a better bet.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh says the weekend cold front chased off the baitfish schools and sent snook from Hudson to Pine Island into the warmer backwaters. Inshore water temperatures dropped to 63 degrees, which was a dramatic enough drop to slow the bite considerably. The best bet until the water temperatures rebound later this week is redfish, which are cold-hardy. They’ll be on the outside rock points, around creek mouths and oyster bars. Live pinfish or shrimp will do the job until schools of scaled sardines return to the flats. Just a few degrees of warming and what was an excellent trout bite on the shallow grass flats should resume. Just offshore, it’s a good time to look around crab buoys for tripletail. They will take a live shrimp free-lined on nothing but a hook.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Daddy D’s Bayport Bait (352) 556-2163: Matthew reports anglers at the shop have been seeing more cobia on the grass flats off Hernando shores, a welcome sign. The weekend cold front slowed action a bit, but things should recover by the end of the week. Good numbers of trout were over grass bottom flats, with fair numbers of reds being found of rocky points and oyster bars. Mangrove snapper and sheepshead are in the canals and creeks, and a few reported scoring pompano on the flats around Pine Island.
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Eric says anglers were taking good numbers of Spanish mackerel on the deeper grass flats on out to hard bottom just offshore. Look for feeding birds and you are likely to find mackerel, as both are feeding on baitfish schools. Redfish schools are working the rocky bottom and mangrove points in the Bayport and Pine Island area. The schooling fish have been on the small side, and the larger reds reported are running by themselves. Anglers were reporting a good trout bite on grass bottom in 8 feet of water.
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Nikki says the mullet action has slowed considerably at the fish camp and not many are trying for them now. Those fishing shrimp for mangrove snapper are being rewarded, however, as the fish have been running very large. A few reds are being caught, though there is one big one hanging around the sea wall that no one has been able to coax into taking a bait of any kind.
Pasco tackle shop roundup
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe reports the cold front put a real damper on things for the weekend, slowing the bite and keeping anglers off the water. Some hit area canals for sheepshead and mangrove snapper, fishing live and frozen shrimp on the bottom. Prior to the cold, lots of reds and trout were on the shallow flats, but it may be the end of the week before water temperatures recover and action picks up again. Some cobia were spotted cruising the shallow grass beds last week. Offshore anglers have been picking up hogfish and grunts on hard bottom starting around 25 feet of water. They are going deeper for red grouper.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James says anglers are finding some good numbers of silver trout in the deep cut at the north end of Anclote Key. The fish take live and frozen shrimp on the bottom. Spotted trout have been a good bet on the grass beds just off the Anclote power plant outfall canal. The pier at the canal is producing some trout, the odd pompano or redfish, jacks and ladyfish. Those fishing inside the Anclote River are finding some sheepshead around rocks and oyster bars, along with the occasional black drum. Both take live or frozen shrimp well.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry reports the cold front slowed the action but this week should see a gradual improvement in the fishing. One angler fishing 35 feet of water west of the north end of Anclote Key prior to the front scored a nice kingfish trolling a plug. He also bagged a load of grunts for the frying pan fishing bait on rocky bottom there. Word is the silver trout are biting. Most anglers work the deep cut off the north end of Anclote Key. They feed on the bottom and take live or frozen shrimp well. Anglers fishing the causeway at Fred Howard Park continue to do well on trout. Some big ones are under the bridges there.
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff says offshore anglers working hard bottom and the reefs in 30 to 50 feet of water have been picking up some schoolie kings. Some have reported they were going deeper for red grouper but no reports have come back. Inshore action on the grass flats around Anclote was solid prior to the cold front. Lots of trout and mackerel were being taken.
