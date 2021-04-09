Pasco-Hernando State College (7-11) was able to get a go-ahead basket from JaKeese Kemp in the final moments, as the Bobcats narrowly edged out the Florida Gateway Timberwolves 72-71 on March 27 for the FCSAA Region 8 Division II championship.
The Bobcats’ postseason run ended in the Region 10 tournament, however, when they lost a district semifinal matchup to Sandhills Community College, 97-87.
The Region 8 championship was a big one for the Bobcats, denying FGC entry to the Region 10 tournament for the first time in the program’s history. An early 33-18 lead that was built up by PHSC played a big part in why the Bobcats advanced to the next round.
One key stat really stood out in the Bobcats’ favor: PHSC out-rebounded FGC (5-8) 45-30. PHSC went into halftime up 37-30 and were able to hold on late for the win. The last time the Bobcats faced the Timberwolves was March 9, with FGC coming easily winning 78-53.
The Bobcats are averaging 67.2 points per game and leading the team in scoring is Orien Adams, who is scoring 15.2 points a contest and team-high 11.1 rebounds. Kemp has also had a solid campaign, averaging 14 points and 5.1 rebounds a game.
Kemp also had a stellar night in the Region 10 tournament semifinal, scoring 27 points. Warren McLymont also scored 27 for the Bobcats.
Former Nature Coast tailback signs with Bills
It’s going to be three teams in three years for former Nature Coast running back Matt Breida, as the tailback signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills last week. Breida spent his first three years with the San Francisco 49ers before leaving via a trade to the Miami Dolphins.
Breida became a part of the Dolphins’ running back by committee and the results proved to bring his game down. Breida averaged a career-low 4.3 yards a carry after seeing many more touches in San Francisco. The former Georgia Southern star had his best season in 2018 when he rushed for 814 yards.
