Pasco County Top 5 Baseball/Softball Poll

Throughout the 2021 regular season, we will do weekly rankings, news and notes on the prep baseball and softball season in Pasco County. With the regular season now at the midway point, we begin to take a closer look at the teams as we head into the end of the month of March. Here’s a look at this week’s Top 5 Pasco County Prep Baseball and Softball Polls.
Baseball
1. Cypress Creek (11-3): Probably one of the most consistent teams in this poll is Cypress Creek, as the Coyotes continue to knock off every team in the county. Latest impressive win was over Land O’ Lakes.
2. Land O’ Lakes (9-4): The Gators were the top team in this poll but have dropped down just a tad because of a regular season loss to Cypress Creek. Don’t worry, Land O’ Lakes. These Gators are basically the ‘1B’ in the group.
3. Wesley Chapel (8-3): The only three losses the Wildcats have had on the season have come against St. Petersburg Northeast, Land O’ Lakes and Cypress Creek. That’s a tough group for any club.
4. Mitchell (11-4): The Mustangs have been all over the place, but they did just win the annual Farm Bureau Classic up in Hernando County. Two of Mitchell’s losses have come against Sunlake.
5. Sunlake (6-4): The Seahawks have the least amount of wins amongst any of the teams in this poll, but Sunlake does have some impressive wins against Mitchell and Cypress Creek.
Softball
1. River Ridge (9-1): Ranked in the top 10 in the state of the most recent Class 5A Miracle Sports Softball state poll, the Royal Knights have had just one loss and can play with anyone. State title contender?
2. Cypress Creek (9-2): These sneaky Coyotes have made a steady rise in the rankings and this week was no different. If Cypress Creek can keep up its consistent play, watch out.
3. Land O’ Lakes (10-3): The former No. 1 team in this poll takes a drop down after suffering through a few losses. Of the most recent losses, they have come against River Ridge and Cypress Creek.
4. Mitchell (8-3): The top four teams in this poll could literally be playing musical chairs at the No. 1 spot, and that goes for Mitchell as well. The Mustangs have been dominant at times and then have a hiccup. Softball is very competitive within Pasco County.
5. Sunlake (6-3): The Seahawks have played tough with mostly everyone this season, but have yet to pickup their signature victory of the 2021 campaign. They’re inching themselves closer to that as the season continues.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.