Pasco and Hernando counties spring football games

Spring football is slated to start throughout the state of Florida by the end of the month and at this time last year, the coronavirus pandemic had cancelled all spring football activities.
With schools back in session full-go, high school sports looks to make it through an entire calendar year, and that means spring ball is back for high school football. We have compiled the spring football games for every high school team in Pasco and Hernando counties, with the exception of Bishop McLaughlin, which is likely doing an intrasquad scrimmage.
Below is the full slate of games slated from May 14th to May 28th.
May 14th
Crystal River at Anclote
May 19th
Gulf at Fivay
May 20th
Land O’ Lakes at Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek
Wiregrass Ranch at Berkeley Prep
River Ridge at Hudson
Springstead at Palm Harbor University
Mount Dora at Central
Carrollwood Day at Hernando
May 21st
Nature Coast at Clearwater Countryside
Mitchell at Zephyrhills
Pasco at Sunlake
Miami GDS Academy at Zephyrhills Christian Academy
Hollins at Wesley Chapel
May 28th
Braden River/Mount Dora Christian at Weeki Wachee (Jamboree)
No game
Bishop McLaughlin
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
