Pasco and Hernando counties spring football games

After a year off because of COVID-19, spring football is back in Hernando and Pasco counties.

Spring football is slated to start throughout the state of Florida by the end of the month and at this time last year, the coronavirus pandemic had cancelled all spring football activities.

With schools back in session full-go, high school sports looks to make it through an entire calendar year, and that means spring ball is back for high school football. We have compiled the spring football games for every high school team in Pasco and Hernando counties, with the exception of Bishop McLaughlin, which is likely doing an intrasquad scrimmage.

Below is the full slate of games slated from May 14th to May 28th.

May 14th

Crystal River at Anclote 

May 19th

Gulf at Fivay 

May 20th

Land O’ Lakes at Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek 

Wiregrass Ranch at Berkeley Prep

River Ridge at Hudson 

Springstead at Palm Harbor University 

Mount Dora at Central 

Carrollwood Day at Hernando 

May 21st

Nature Coast at Clearwater Countryside 

Mitchell at Zephyrhills 

Pasco at Sunlake 

Miami GDS Academy at Zephyrhills Christian Academy 

Hollins at Wesley Chapel

May 28th

Braden River/Mount Dora Christian at Weeki Wachee (Jamboree)

