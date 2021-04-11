Land O’ Lakes football to play as independent in 2021

LAND O’ LAKES For the second year in a row, a Pasco County public school will play a regular season as an independent school instead of within the Florida High School Athletic Association’s district play.
Land O’ Lakes’ athletic director Mike Frump told The Suncoast News that the Gators’ varsity football team will take part IN the 2021 season as an independent. Last year, Gulf High School made a similar move and decided to play an independent season instead of district play. The Buccaneers have returned to district play for 2021.
The Gators were slated to be apart of a very tough Class 7A District 10 in which Land O’ Lakes would've faced area powerhouse Seffner Armwood, Tampa Bay Technical, Strawberry Crest, Wharton and neighboring Wiregrass Ranch. Land O’ Lakes is under more of a rebuild under the watch of second-year head coach Ronald Trac Baughn.
2020 campaign was a tough one for the Gators, as they finished with a record of 1-7 and were out-scored 73-268 on the field. Land O’ Lakes lone win on the season was a 40-19 victory over Tampa Freedom. The only other Pasco County that team in recent memory to have opted to play a independent schedule was private school Bishop McLaughlin, whom is also returning to district play this fall.
