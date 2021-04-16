Winter sports wrapped up back in February for the 2020-2021 school year and the Gulf Coast 8 Conference has come together and announced its All-Conference teams.

The lists recognize student-athletes in the sports of basketball, soccer, weightlifting and wrestling.

Girls basketball All-Conference 

Alysa Jenkins—Crystal River

Jordan Martynowski—Crystal River

Sy Crowley—Hernando

Adriena Lett—Springstead

Cynthia Homs—Lecanto

Player of the Year – Hailey Herman—Crystal River

Coach of the Year – Charles Bryant—Crystal River

Honorable Mention

Central

Madison McVey

Citrus

Rachel Vitt

Jonayah Moeller

Crystal River

Jordan Williams

Rikelle Trenary

Hernando

Christiana Campbell-Triplett

Marissa Foulks

Lecanto

Trinity Keeran

Jasmine Henry

Nature Coast

Heaven Lee

Dakota Danna

Springstead

Tallia Russell

Samantha Suarez

Weeki Wachee

Jasmine James

Caroline McArthur

Boys Basketball All-Conference 

Unique Torain – Springstead

Tre Joyner – Central

Nick Post – Lecanto

Cayden Long – Nature Coast

Saquan Carswell – Springstead

Player of the Year – Josh Berrios – Lecanto

Co-Coach of the Year – Matt McGarry – Springstead

Honorable Mention

Central

DJ Brown

Caden Bergantino

Citrus

Alex Mendigutia

Trey Kovach

Crystal River

Hudson Copeland

Spencer Green

Hernando

Landon Carter

Jacob Lape

Lecanto

DJ Smith

Darius Gainer

Nature Coast

Anthony Thrower

Dedric Hall

Springstead

Jaquan Carswell

Felix Gamboa

Weeki Wachee

Charlie Marsh

Kobe Bigger

WRESTLING All-Conference

106 – Dominic Nardini, Springstead

113 – Jonathan Dominguez, Springstead

120 – Josh Gallo, Springstead

126 – Jacob Reynolds, Citrus

132 – Diego Mendez, Lecanto

138 – Forrest Tillson, Nature Coast

145 – Joe Gallo, Springstead

152 – Logan Simpsons, Citrus

160 – Billy Fetzener, Hernando

170 – Zach Williams, Lecanto

182 – Blake Coleman, Citrus

195 – Matt Kovalskiy, Weeki Wachee

220 – Chris Spellman, Hernando

285 – Sam Fleming, Hernando

Wrestler of the Year – Dominic Nardini, Springstead

Coach of the Year – Dave Pritz, Hernando

Team Champion – Hernando

Honorable Mention

Central – Eric Hurley, Sam Daniels

Citrus – Braxton Din, Colton McNeely

Crystal River – Blaine Reed, Tim Gray

Hernando – Billy Gould, TJ Rodier

Lecanto – Adrian Ramallo, Nick Moskes

Nature Coast – Caleb Murray, Damon Wiedmer

Springstead – Kyle Curl, Jacob Morales

Weeki Wachee – Aiden Mayberry, Keith  Germain

Girls Weightlifting All-Conference Team

101 - Gianna Shepperd Springstead High School

110 - Arianna Durrum Springstead High School

119 - Kendal Haff Nature Coast Technical High School

129 - Allison Wilson Lecanto High School

139 - Hannah Taylor Hernando High School

154 - Rebecca Tatun Citrus High School

169 - Brianna Mobley Hernando High School

183 - Angelina Cortes Nature Coast Technical High School

199 - Jewelista Torres Lecanto High School

UNL - Mary Wilhelm Weeki Wachee

Lifter of the Year - Kennedi Blevins - Citrus

Coach of the Year - Tania Kelly – Nature Coast

Honorable Mention

Gianni Grassi – Central

Keirstin Perkins – Citrus

Kasey Strom – Crystal River

Kali Christie – Hernando

Anjli Deven – Lecanto

Kennedy Weisman – Nature Coast

Kylie Kanaar – Springstead

Hailey Bradt – Weeki Wachee

Girls Soccer All-Conference 

Player of the Year – Ava Rice - Lecanto

Coach of the Year – Kevin Towne – Lecanto

Forward

Ava Kanar – Springstead

Mallory Mushlit – Lecanto

Midfield

Mya Connor – Lecanto

Tristan Marcic – Citrus

Kennedy Weissman – Nature Coast

Defender

Fiona Connor – Lecanto

Alivia Gabbard – Springstead

Margaret Mary Steincamp - Hernando

Keeper

Haylee Woodhouse – Crystal River

Utility

Cassidy Bacon – Citrus

Eva Newhalt – Weeki Wachee

Boys Soccer All-Conference

Player of the Year - Jarimyah Cook - Citrus

Coach of the Year - Shane Tarbox - Weeki Wachee

Goalkeeper

Lucas Zammit - Weeki Wachee

Defenders

Justin Leyden - Nature Coast

Justin Gies - Springstead

Trevor Isaken - Weeki Wachee

Aston Mainella - Nature Coast

Midfielder

Drew Kelly - Nature Coast

Zach Van Fleet - Crystal River

Devin Salazar - Springstead

Josh Morales - Weeki Wachee

K-Sea Quillen - Lecanto

Forwards

Tommy DiFrank - Nature Coast

Jake Kelly - Weeki Wachee

Seth Tarbox - Weeki Wachee

Honorable Mention 

Central

Eddie Simpson

John Thawng

Citrus

Santiago Mira

Tanner Stoess

Crystal River

Naed Rivera

Carson Edwards

Hernando

Zayne Loftin

Fernando Gonzalez

Lecanto

Gage Perez

Dominic Santinelli

Nature Coast Tech

Steve Calise

Zac Arcidiacono

Springstead

Zach Touati

Owen Andress

Weeki Wachee

Zachary Morales

Rafael Garcia

