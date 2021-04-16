Winter sports wrapped up back in February for the 2020-2021 school year and the Gulf Coast 8 Conference has come together and announced its All-Conference teams.
The lists recognize student-athletes in the sports of basketball, soccer, weightlifting and wrestling.
Girls basketball All-Conference
Alysa Jenkins—Crystal River
Jordan Martynowski—Crystal River
Sy Crowley—Hernando
Adriena Lett—Springstead
Cynthia Homs—Lecanto
Player of the Year – Hailey Herman—Crystal River
Coach of the Year – Charles Bryant—Crystal River
Honorable Mention
Central
Madison McVey
Citrus
Rachel Vitt
Jonayah Moeller
Crystal River
Jordan Williams
Rikelle Trenary
Hernando
Christiana Campbell-Triplett
Marissa Foulks
Lecanto
Trinity Keeran
Jasmine Henry
Nature Coast
Heaven Lee
Dakota Danna
Springstead
Tallia Russell
Samantha Suarez
Weeki Wachee
Jasmine James
Caroline McArthur
Boys Basketball All-Conference
Unique Torain – Springstead
Tre Joyner – Central
Nick Post – Lecanto
Cayden Long – Nature Coast
Saquan Carswell – Springstead
Player of the Year – Josh Berrios – Lecanto
Co-Coach of the Year – Matt McGarry – Springstead
Honorable Mention
Central
DJ Brown
Caden Bergantino
Citrus
Alex Mendigutia
Trey Kovach
Crystal River
Hudson Copeland
Spencer Green
Hernando
Landon Carter
Jacob Lape
Lecanto
DJ Smith
Darius Gainer
Nature Coast
Anthony Thrower
Dedric Hall
Springstead
Jaquan Carswell
Felix Gamboa
Weeki Wachee
Charlie Marsh
Kobe Bigger
WRESTLING All-Conference
106 – Dominic Nardini, Springstead
113 – Jonathan Dominguez, Springstead
120 – Josh Gallo, Springstead
126 – Jacob Reynolds, Citrus
132 – Diego Mendez, Lecanto
138 – Forrest Tillson, Nature Coast
145 – Joe Gallo, Springstead
152 – Logan Simpsons, Citrus
160 – Billy Fetzener, Hernando
170 – Zach Williams, Lecanto
182 – Blake Coleman, Citrus
195 – Matt Kovalskiy, Weeki Wachee
220 – Chris Spellman, Hernando
285 – Sam Fleming, Hernando
Wrestler of the Year – Dominic Nardini, Springstead
Coach of the Year – Dave Pritz, Hernando
Team Champion – Hernando
Honorable Mention
Central – Eric Hurley, Sam Daniels
Citrus – Braxton Din, Colton McNeely
Crystal River – Blaine Reed, Tim Gray
Hernando – Billy Gould, TJ Rodier
Lecanto – Adrian Ramallo, Nick Moskes
Nature Coast – Caleb Murray, Damon Wiedmer
Springstead – Kyle Curl, Jacob Morales
Weeki Wachee – Aiden Mayberry, Keith Germain
Girls Weightlifting All-Conference Team
101 - Gianna Shepperd Springstead High School
110 - Arianna Durrum Springstead High School
119 - Kendal Haff Nature Coast Technical High School
129 - Allison Wilson Lecanto High School
139 - Hannah Taylor Hernando High School
154 - Rebecca Tatun Citrus High School
169 - Brianna Mobley Hernando High School
183 - Angelina Cortes Nature Coast Technical High School
199 - Jewelista Torres Lecanto High School
UNL - Mary Wilhelm Weeki Wachee
Lifter of the Year - Kennedi Blevins - Citrus
Coach of the Year - Tania Kelly – Nature Coast
Honorable Mention
Gianni Grassi – Central
Keirstin Perkins – Citrus
Kasey Strom – Crystal River
Kali Christie – Hernando
Anjli Deven – Lecanto
Kennedy Weisman – Nature Coast
Kylie Kanaar – Springstead
Hailey Bradt – Weeki Wachee
Girls Soccer All-Conference
Player of the Year – Ava Rice - Lecanto
Coach of the Year – Kevin Towne – Lecanto
Forward
Ava Kanar – Springstead
Mallory Mushlit – Lecanto
Midfield
Mya Connor – Lecanto
Tristan Marcic – Citrus
Kennedy Weissman – Nature Coast
Defender
Fiona Connor – Lecanto
Alivia Gabbard – Springstead
Margaret Mary Steincamp - Hernando
Keeper
Haylee Woodhouse – Crystal River
Utility
Cassidy Bacon – Citrus
Eva Newhalt – Weeki Wachee
Boys Soccer All-Conference
Player of the Year - Jarimyah Cook - Citrus
Coach of the Year - Shane Tarbox - Weeki Wachee
Goalkeeper
Lucas Zammit - Weeki Wachee
Defenders
Justin Leyden - Nature Coast
Justin Gies - Springstead
Trevor Isaken - Weeki Wachee
Aston Mainella - Nature Coast
Midfielder
Drew Kelly - Nature Coast
Zach Van Fleet - Crystal River
Devin Salazar - Springstead
Josh Morales - Weeki Wachee
K-Sea Quillen - Lecanto
Forwards
Tommy DiFrank - Nature Coast
Jake Kelly - Weeki Wachee
Seth Tarbox - Weeki Wachee
Honorable Mention
Central
Eddie Simpson
John Thawng
Citrus
Santiago Mira
Tanner Stoess
Crystal River
Naed Rivera
Carson Edwards
Hernando
Zayne Loftin
Fernando Gonzalez
Lecanto
Gage Perez
Dominic Santinelli
Nature Coast Tech
Steve Calise
Zac Arcidiacono
Springstead
Zach Touati
Owen Andress
Weeki Wachee
Zachary Morales
Rafael Garcia
