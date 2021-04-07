Club to award $2,000 in scholarships
The Heritage Pines Democratic Club will be awarding $2,000 in scholarships to deserving graduating seniors in the following West Pasco high schools: Hudson, Fivay, River Ridge, Gulf High, J.W. Mitchell, Anclote and Wendell Krinn Technical.
Applications can be obtained from the guidance counselor or career specialist at each school and should be completed and returned to the club before April 22. Judging is expected to be completed and awards announced before May 1, so they may be presented at the schools' awards ceremonies.
This is the club's third consecutive year for awarding scholarships, and thanks to generous club members, the amount this year has grown from $1,000 to $2,000.
For more information, email club vice president Judith Chase at judithchase44@gmail.com.
Hibernians hold membership drive, auction
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Pasco County Division 1 will hold its annual membership drive, social and auction at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Msgr. Foynes Parish Hall, 5340 High St., New Port Richey.
Doors for the auction will open at 2 p.m. and all are welcome to attend. The auction is a major fundraiser to support the LAOH’s charity efforts.
For more information or interest in donating an item for the auction, contact Jackie LaGuardia at 727-364-1283 or jojaclag57@gmail.com.
Trinity Elementary students make a difference
TRINITY — The Trinity Elementary Knowledge Seekers Chapter of the National Elementary Honors Society, with support from Orange Blossom Women’s Group, organized a donation drive for the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary in Palm Harbor.
From March 23-26, students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade brought in donations of bleach, soap, raisins, peanut butter, dog food, paper towels, cereal, oatmeal, trash bags, peanuts, and juice.
In total, the Trinity Elementary students collected 857 items for the Sanctuary.
Coin & Stamp Expo slated for May 22
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Stamp Expo, sponsored by the Coin Club of Pasco County, will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. Use the side entrance.
Coins, currency, bullion, jewelry and stamps will be bought, sold, and appraised. Hourly door prizes will be available. Register to win a 1-ounce Silver Eagle.
Admission, parking and publications are free. Food available for purchase.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Music Jam is on at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Hudson has relaunched its weekly Margaree’s County Music Jam Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Country, bluegrass, and gospel well be featured at the Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. A $3 entry donation goes to the church mission, and musicians enter for free. Masks are required. For information call 727-856-3344.
Workshop to help identify non-native species
Ever wonder how species not native to Florida arrive in the Sunshine State? Join UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service for a free Florida First Detector Virtual Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8. The workshop is online at bit.ly/FLFirstDetector.
You’ll also learn how to use the Distance Diagnostic Identification Service to report invasive species. The program will include a discussion about Palm Weevils and other common palm pests and diseases.
You can start reporting as a First Detector right away by attending the free meeting and receiving a detector tote bag. For more information and to register, visit: bit.ly/FLFirstDetector.
Charity Festival of Arts to benefit Gulfside Hospice
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco’s newest family-focused event will help bring arts to the community, while supporting Gulfside Hospice’s patients and families.
The Charity Festival of Arts benefiting Gulfside Hospice will take place Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd. The event will feature a local talent showcase and art competition for all ages, along with vendors, exhibits and kids’ activities. Admission is $5 per person, ages 3 and older, and face masks will be required. Entry includes access to the activities and demonstrations provided by vendors, “take and make” projects, and live entertainment on stage from local talent groups.
Groups and individuals are welcome to submit a talent showcase application with audition videos to be part of the talent showcase by April 9. Performances up to 15 minutes can include vocal, dance, instrumental, comedy, band, and more.
Artists of all ages can enter the art competition by submitting an entry form with a photo of their artwork by April 9. Fees are $5 per entry, up to three entries per person. First, second and third place winners will be chosen in five categories: kindergarten through fifth grade; sixth through eighth grade; ninth through 12th grade; adult amateur; and adult professional. Mediums of art may include painting, sculpture, drawing, collage, and more. Photography is not included.
Entry forms and vendor information are available online at www.CharityFestivalOfArts.org or by contacting Leesa Fryer at 727-845-5707 or leesa.fryer@gulfside.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit Gulfside Hospice to help provide patient care and bereavement services to more than 650 patients and families every day.
County plans modified summer day camp
Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is planning to host a modified 2021 Summer Day Camp program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is online only. Pasco County residents can register for the full 7-week program Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m., and for the full and partial programs Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m. Non-Pasco County residents and county residents can register for any remaining Summer Day Camp spaces beginning Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 14-July 30 at various locations.
Expect to see these best practices to protect our campers and team members:
• Children’s temperature taken daily before being accepted into camp
• Sign in/check out at your vehicle
• Reduced camper-to-staff ratios/group intermingling to promote social distancing
• Increased sanitizing of facilities and equipment
• Face coverings required for staff & campers
For seamless enrollment, be sure to create or update your online account ahead of registration by visiting: bit.ly/PascoCreateAccount.
For more information, including a list of locations, camp capacities, costs and financial assistance, please visit: bit.ly/PascoSummerCamp or call 813-929-1229.
Water Safety Drive-Thru event on way
PALM HARBOR — Stop by the East Lake Pinch A Penny parking lot, 36235 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor, on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to noon for a drive-thru water safety event. East Lake Fire Rescue and Safe Kids are partnering to provide water safety information to take home and giveaways, including free child life jackets while supplies last.
