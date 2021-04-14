Bishop sets date to resume Mass attendance
ST. PETERSBURG — Surrounded by priests, deacons and leadership staff from the Pastoral Center of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, Bishop Gregory Parkes recently announced that the obligation for Catholics throughout the Diocese to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days will resume on Saturday, May 22, the vigil of Pentecost.
This announcement was made during the annual Chrism Mass on March 30 at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, in St. Petersburg.
“It's my intention that the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass issued last March will be lifted effective on the vigil of Pentecost, which is the weekend of May 22 and 23,” Parkes said. “We will be updating and providing suggested protocols and guidelines to our parishes so that they remain among the safest places to be.”
Parkes added that on April 5, the vaccine was made available to every adult in the Diocese, and in the state of Florida.
“This is a reason for hope,” he continued. “In the same way that many are returning to shopping, to restaurants, social gatherings, and vacations, it's time to come back to Mass. It's time to come back to church, it's time to come home.”
Downtown gears up for Cruise-In
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Cotee River Cruise-In is rolling back into downtown New Port Richey on Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After a successful February run, the organizers are bringing the free car show back to Stonehaven at Main Street, 5500 Main St.
Organizers plan to recognize more vehicles, including customized golf carts and bikes. Cruise-in attendees will also have the chance to vote for their favorite ride.
Many downtown businesses will set up as vendors for the event that will feature food, drinks and art. Judging begins at 1 p.m. and awards will be announced at 3 p.m.
Those who wish to participate must register by emailing crcruisein@gmail.com.
Social distancing and face masks or coverings are strongly encouraged while patronizing shops and vendors.
Charlie Brown headed to the stage
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., is set to stage performances of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”
Tickets are $25 each. Visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com or call 727-842-6777 for more information.
Performances will be held April 15-17 and 23-24 at 8 p.m.; and April 18 and 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Charles Schulz’s beloved comic comes to life in Clark Gesner’s classic musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” In this revised version, with additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and dialogue by Michael Mayer, the sweet, joyful innocence of the Peanuts gang is maintained, but a fresh insouciance and playfulness is revealed.
Animal Services offers free microchipping
PORT RICHEY — Pasco County Animal Services is offering free microchipping Saturday, April 17, in a drive-thru event open to all Pasco County residents.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Pasco County Community Services, 8620 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey.
Preregistration is required with a limit of three pets per vehicle.
On the day of the event, staff and volunteers will direct you to the microchipping station when you arrive. Due to COVID-19 precautions, only one person can accompany a pet outside the vehicle, and face masks are recommended. Dogs must be on leashes and each cat in a hard-sided carrier.
This event is sponsored by CUDDLY and made possible through generous donations from Animal Welfare and Rescue in Zephyrhills and Love to the Rescue in Wesley Chapel.
For more information, visit MyPasco.net/PAS.
Earth Day Celebration set at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park
NEW PORT RICHEY — The annual Earth Day Celebration will take place Thursday, April 22, 1 to 4 p.m., at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey.
The event will feature upcycled crafts, activities, and information all about how you can be more eco-friendly. This is a free, drop-in event geared toward elementary-aged children and younger. Masks will be required at all times while indoors for participants older than 2 years old. Social distancing will be observed.
For information, email rmjenkins@pascocountyfl.net or call 727-992-0723.
College selects award recipients
Pasco-Hernando State College has announced its recipients of the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards.
The 2021 honorees include Carolanne Azan, DBA, assistant professor, Bachelor of Applied Science in supervision and management; Karen Lotz, assistant professor, Bachelor of Nursing; and Jonathan Spiewak, instructor, mathematics.
Also, since the 2020 conference was canceled, the college is also recognizing those recipients. The 2020 honorees include Gary Cors, J.D., professor and paralegal program director; Gloria Pray, assistant professor, economics and director of business programs; and Jeremy Scarbrough, Ph.D., instructor, philosophy.
NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize the contributions and achievements of community and technical college faculty, administrators, and staff.
“I am honored and thrilled to be receiving this award,” said Spiewak. “This past year has been challenging for us all, and I must say it feels good to know that I didn't let it get the best of me. I have personally looked up to and continue to look up to everyone as a mentor and an example of excellence, and I thank you for the positive impact you have had on me. I look forward to representing PHSC as a 2021 NISOD award recipient.”
Award recipients are recognized during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, to be held virtually April 28-30.
Tax Collector’s Office raises over $4,100 for the YMCA
The Pasco County Tax Collector’s five offices collected $4,112 in donations to support the YMCA of the Suncoast’s swimming lesson program, which was the office’s charity of the month in February.
“On behalf of the YMCA of the Suncoast and the Pasco County community, we would like to thank the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office and all those that made donations in the month of February to help save lives,” said Julio Vega, district vice president for the YMCA of the Suncoast. “Children learning to swim is an essential skill every child must learn. Because of the support of others, the YMCA is in a better position to make sure children learn to swim this year.”
For more information about services provided by the YMCA, call Vega at 727-375-9622 or visit https://ymcasuncoast.org.
DOH provides free HIV, hepatitis C testing
The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County offers free rapid HIV and hepatitis C testing on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the county health department at 10841 Little Road in New Port Richey. Testing is available by appointment only. Call 727-619-0260 to schedule an appointment.
Results from the rapid tests are available in 20 minutes. No matter what the test results are, DOH-Pasco will work with clients to take steps to help them protect their health.
For more information, call DOH-Pasco at 727-619-0260 or visit http://pasco.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/infectious-disease-services/aids/index.html.
