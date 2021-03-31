Pasco offices to close for Good Friday
Pasco Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Friday, April 2 in observance of Good Friday. County government offices will reopen Monday, April 5.
County parks, recreation, and natural resources offices, recreation complexes and community centers will also be closed April 2; however, parks and beaches will stay open to the public from dawn to dusk.
All Pasco County Public Transportation fixed routes will be operating April 2, but administrative offices will be closed to walk-in customers. Phone lines will be open.
County libraries will be closed April 2 and will resume regular business hours Saturday, April 3.
The Pasco County Animal Services administration office, adoption center, intake/reclaim shelter and field services will be closed April 2. An Animal Control Officer will be available for emergencies only. The adoption center and intake/reclaim shelter will resume regular business hours Saturday, April 3.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III, and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public Friday, April 2; however, they will be open to county licensed commercial haulers.
County plans modified summer day camp
Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is planning to host a modified 2021 Summer Day Camp program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is online only. Pasco County residents can register for the full 7-week program Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m., and for the full and partial programs Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m. Non-Pasco County residents and county residents can register for any remaining Summer Day Camp spaces beginning Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 14-July 30 at various locations.
Expect to see these best practices to protect our campers and team members:
• Children’s temperature taken daily before being accepted into camp
• Sign in/check out at your vehicle
• Reduced camper-to-staff ratios/group intermingling to promote social distancing
• Increased sanitizing of facilities and equipment
• Face coverings required for staff & campers
For seamless enrollment, be sure to create or update your online account ahead of registration by visiting: bit.ly/PascoCreateAccount.
For more information, including a list of locations, camp capacities, costs and financial assistance, please visit: bit.ly/PascoSummerCamp or call (813) 929-1229.
Special Olympics is Charity of the Month
The five Pasco County Tax Collector’s offices will be collecting donations in April for the Special Olympics of Pasco County.
Special Olympics is a sports and training program for people with intellectual disabilities. Year-round training and competition are provided in 17 different sports. Participation is at no cost for athletes.
“We are very excited to be selected as the charity of the month for April,” said Joeyn Dearsman, senior manager of Special Olympics of Pasco County. “With the help from our community during this campaign, we will be able to ensure our athletes have everything they need to continue to be successful on and off the field. Proceeds will also help cover the cost of sending qualifying athletes to the 2022 USA games in Orlando.”
Cash donations can be made at any of the tax collector locations in the county. Donations may also be mailed to the tax collector’s office at the following address: Tax Collector Mike Fasano, P.O. Box 276, Dade City, FL 33526. Add “Special Olympics” to the check’s memo line.
“Special Olympics of Pasco County provides wonderful opportunities for individuals with a wide range of disabilities to be a part of athletics that may not otherwise be available to them,” said Tax Collector Mike Fasano. “The Pasco County branch of this excellent program has a long history of success in not only the state of Florida but at the national level as well. The opportunities provided to people with intellectual challenges have proven to help enrich the lives of athletes in a great way.”
For more information about the charitable giving program, contact Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com.
Workshop to help identify non-native species
Ever wonder how species not native to Florida arrive in the Sunshine State? Join UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service for a free Florida First Detector Virtual Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8. The workshop is online at bit.ly/FLFirstDetector.
You’ll also learn how to use the Distance Diagnostic Identification Service to report invasive species. The program will include a discussion about Palm Weevils and other common palm pests and diseases.
You can start reporting as a First Detector right away by attending the free meeting and receiving a detector tote bag. For more information and to register, visit: bit.ly/FLFirstDetector.
Hospital celebrates 40 years
Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, a Level II trauma center, celebrated its 40th anniversary on March 23 in recognition of its historical beginning and many contributions to the community. The celebration officially began on March 9 when the Pasco County Commission presented the hospital with a proclamation in recognition of its four decades of service.
“Since its inception, Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point has responded to the needs of our growing community by providing high-quality patient care as we have expanded the range and complexity of the medical services we provide year after year,” said chief executive Gina Temple. “We have stayed true to the ideology that securing and retaining the best healthcare professionals will yield the best possible patient outcomes. Not only has this commitment to securing the highest quality caregivers helped us to remain true to our vision and values, it has resulted in our continued success.”
More than 82,000 patients yearly arrive from the West Suncoast, Nature Coast, and across the nation to receive superior care at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, a facility that is connected to the nation’s leading healthcare system, HCA Healthcare.
“Over the course of its history, Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point has served a growing community with more complex health care needs,” said Dr. Christine Behan, chairwoman of the hospital’s board of trustees. “The era of people traveling outside of our community to receive their health care has transitioned to a time when more and more people outside our community now come to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point seeking the excellent care we provide.”
The hospital’s graduate medical education program for medical residents has grown from teaching 97 residents in 2018 to 168 in 2021. It serves 13 specialty areas. This growing program is attracting the next generation of physicians to the community, earning the hospital a Statutory Teaching Hospital designation.
“We are committed to providing quality care and to enhancing our patients’ overall experience,” Temple said. “That commitment has sustained our medical center for the past 40 years and it will carry us forward in the years ahead.”
Charity Festival of Arts to benefit Gulfside Hospice
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco’s newest family-focused event will help bring arts to the community, while supporting Gulfside Hospice’s patients and families.
The Charity Festival of Arts benefiting Gulfside Hospice will take place Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd. The event will feature a local talent showcase and art competition for all ages, along with vendors, exhibits and kids’ activities. Admission is $5 per person, ages 3 and older, and face masks will be required. Entry includes access to the activities and demonstrations provided by vendors, “take and make” projects, and live entertainment on stage from local talent groups.
Groups and individuals are welcome to submit a talent showcase application with audition videos to be part of the talent showcase by April 9. Performances up to 15 minutes can include vocal, dance, instrumental, comedy, band, and more.
Artists of all ages can enter the art competition by submitting an entry form with a photo of their artwork by April 9. Fees are $5 per entry, up to three entries per person. First, second and third place winners will be chosen in five categories: kindergarten through fifth grade; sixth through eighth grade; ninth through 12th grade; adult amateur; and adult professional. Mediums of art may include painting, sculpture, drawing, collage, and more. Photography is not included.
Entry forms and vendor information are available online at www.CharityFestivalOfArts.org or by contacting Leesa Fryer at 727-845-5707 or leesa.fryer@gulfside.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit Gulfside Hospice to help provide patient care and bereavement services to more than 650 patients and families every day.
Absentee voting underway in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY — City residents who wish to participate in the upcoming municipal election but will not be in the city to vote on Election Day April 13 may vote by absentee ballot at the City Clerk's Office, Second Floor, City Hall, 5919 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 12. Voters must reside within the corporate limits of New Port Richey and must bring proof of residency.
Candidates for two three-year terms on the City Council include Kate Connolly, Rachel Giuliani Hagenbaugh, Matt Murphy and Mike Peters. Peter Altman was unopposed to fill a one-year term for an unexpired seat.
The New Port Richey municipal election will be held on Tuesday, April 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center, 6630 Van Buren St.
Music Jam is on at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Hudson has relaunched its weekly Margaree’s County Music Jam Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Country, bluegrass, and gospel well be featured at the Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. A $3 entry donation goes to the church mission, and musicians enter for free. Masks are required. For information call 727-856-3344.
Take Stock in Children scholarships available
Take Stock in Children, a need-based scholarship program of the Pasco Education Foundation, has announced the application period for the 2021-22 school year is now open to students currently in 8th grade attending Pasco County schools.
Take Stock in Children is a statewide program providing scholarships, mentoring and hope, breaking the cycle of generational poverty through education.
Eligibility requirements and online application are posted on www.takestockpasco.org or www.pascoeducationfoundation.org. Applications must be received no later than Thursday, April 15.
Since 1997, Take Stock in Children has offered over 900 motivated Pasco County students with a financial need the opportunity to receive a college scholarship. Selected students are provided a college readiness coach, a mentor and college and career readiness services.
Take Stock in Children has a 98% success rate with 95% of the students being first in their families to attend college.
To learn more about Take Stock in Children or becoming a mentor or supporter, visit www.takestockpasco.org.
Class aims to help prevent falls
HUDSON — Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point is collaborating with Community Aging and Retirement Services Inc. to present “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls.” The class will be held for four weeks, every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Musunuru Senior Center, 12417 Clock Tower Parkway, Hudson. The next class will begin Tuesday, April 6 and will run through Thursday, April 19.
The class is conducted in eight two-hour sessions and uses group discussion, problem-solving strategies, videos and gentle physical exercise. Older adults learn positive coping methods to reduce fear of falling and remain active and independent.
A Matter of Balance helps participants become more confident about managing falls by believing that they can increase their strength, find ways to reduce falls, and protect themselves if they do fall. In addition, participants report that they have increased the amount they exercise on a regular basis.
Class size is limited and reservations are required. All participants will be screened prior to entry and must follow CDC guidelines. Interested participants should plan on attending all eight sessions. For more information and to register call 727-869-5498 or toll free 888-741-5119.
