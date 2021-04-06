TAMPA — More than a dozen Wheelchairs 4 Kids children and their families received the opportunity of a lifetime recently when they were invited to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Lombardi Trophy.
According to Madeline Robinson, W4K’s executive director, 14 children and their families who have benefited from the services offered by the Tarpon Springs nonprofit celebrated the Bucs’ Feb. 7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs by posing for photos with the iconic trophy during a private event at Raymond James Stadium on March 10.
After noting coronavirus safety measures were taken to keep everyone as safe as possible, including temperature checks and mandatory masks except during the family photos, Robinson said the kids along with their parents and siblings thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to be part of the area’s Super Bowl fever.
“This was an amazing experience for them,” Robinson said via email. “They will have bragging rights at school for sure!”
Robinson said the chance for the kids to see each other again was nearly as exciting as seeing the trophy.
“The children were thrilled to see each other after so many months of isolation,” she wrote, adding, “it’s been so tough on so many of them to be cooped up and unable to participate in any get-togethers or events. We are so thankful to the Buccaneers for such an amazing opportunity and for everything they do for our kids!”
Wheelchairs 4 Kids is dedicated to improving the lives of kids with physical disabilities by providing wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications as well as other assistive equipment at no charge to the families. To learn more or to help, visit wheelchairs4kids.org or call 727-946-0963.
