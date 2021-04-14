The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has multiple vacancies and is looking to fill law enforcement positions as well as civilian positions. These positions include part-time work as a bailiff, animal enforcement officer, and EMT/paramedic.
Other available jobs include 911 call taker/dispatcher, forensic technician, human resources director, paralegal, deputy sheriff, detention deputy and public service technician-cadet.
When asked what employees enjoy most about working for the Sheriff’s Office, Capt. John Cameron said, “I think the family atmosphere, the camaraderie, the sense of service and teamwork. We feel pretty good when the statistics come out and we show that consistently for the past few years that crime has gone down, we’re making it a safer county. We all live here and we raise our families here. To have a positive influence on that, that’s pretty rewarding.”
Application requirements include high school or college diploma (or GED), a valid driver’s license, social security card, certified birth certificate, marriage certification and/or name change documentation, naturalization certificate (if applicable), six personal references (non-family members), and complete mailing addresses for residences and employers, among other information. Applications are currently only being accepted online.
Applicants who move forward in the interview process will be asked to participate in a certified voice stress analysis, which is similar to a lie detector test, said Robert McKinney, human resources coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office. He stressed the importance of being up front and honest when completing the application. A lot of people get disqualified for lying about drug use.
“The sheriff is adamant that we will not lower our standards just to fill vacancies,” Cameron said. “We maintain our high standards and try to select the most qualified people that are out there to serve our citizens.”
Academy in the works
The Sheriff’s Office is also working toward the creation of its own law enforcement academy. It has entered a partnership with the school district’s adult education program and will serve the classroom portion at Nature Coast Technical High School. Cameron said the purpose of forming Hernando’s own academy would be to get more homegrown individuals who want to serve and stay in the county as well as increase the diversification for the agency.
Currently, the agency pulls recruits for deputies from Withlacoochee Technical College and Pasco-Hernando State College. Cameron added by having a local academy, it would make it easier for individuals to travel for school rather than driving to Inverness or Dade City.
“Traditionally we’ve had full-time public service technicians, you may have seen them out on the roads — they have the amber lights on top of the cars,” Cameron said. “They’re civilian employees who can go out and work traffic crashes, direct traffic, take simple crime reports that don’t involve suspect contacts and it’s a good bridge between the civilian sector and deputy.
“They get to learn what it’s like to write reports and handle radios and handle calls for service, everything without a gun and arrest authorities, and we get to judge on how their performance is. If it looks like a good match, we hire them and sponsor them through law enforcement academy.”
The Sheriff’s Office has additionally started a program at Nature Coast Technical High School within the criminal justice track to bring in special guest speakers who provide demonstrations and talk about the different jobs involved. Senior students can participate in a program which, once they pass a background check, allows them to shadow dispatchers, forensics specialists, and deputies to get an idea of what the jobs entail.
Cameron explained that the goal of this program is to foster good relationships early on with youth and young adults so that they can make good decisions in life. It’s important for the sheriff’s office to get involved with the community and show a different side to law enforcement that is more than “just putting people in jail and writing tickets,” Cameron said.
“Our community supports the Sheriff’s Office,” added Deputy Public Information Officer Michael Terry. “When deputies get stopped in the street for people to say thank you for your service, we feel very much appreciated here in Hernando County.”
To learn more about job opportunities, visit https://hernandosheriff.applicantstack.com/x/openings.
