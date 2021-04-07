BROOKSVILLE — Hear ye! Hear ye! For one magical day, little children from Hernando County are invited to a special tea party that will give them the opportunity to learn princess lessons from a princess herself.
Live Oak Theatre will host its second annual Princess Tea on Saturday, April 24, at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. There will be two sessions, one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 3 p.m., to accommodate social distancing and to ensure everyone gets to participate in this fun event. Tickets are $20 per child and $20 per adult accompanying them.
“The little girls enjoyed the attention from the princesses,” said Kris Mitten, event organizer. “The princesses sang, they did a story, they helped with the crafts, and they sat at the tables. I think beyond the craft and the tiara, they loved entering a fantasy land full of princesses.”
This year, the Princess Tea will be led by Princess Scheherazade who, along with her princess friends, will sing, play games, and teach their guests proper princess etiquette in the Grand Ballroom. Each participate will get to make a special bracelet and take home their own tiara. The menu will include the choice of tea sandwiches, tea, lemonade, and special desserts with an Arabian theme.
“We really want to focus on character development in our young ladies and young princesses-to-be, so we thought we’d pull away from named princesses,” Mitten said. “The focus is not so much of the glorification of this fictional character but the idea of what can we do within our own life to exemplify princess-like behavior.”
Funds raised from this event will help Live Oak Theatre Company to continue offering affordable, family friendly entertainment as well as educational opportunities to the community.
Live Oak asks that the public RSVP by April 16 if interested so that organizers can purchase enough tiaras for participants. Fancy dress is optional but not required. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 352-593-0027 or email liveOakBoxOffice@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org.
