Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 30, 2021 @ 6:13 pm
By SUZETTE PORTER, Tampa Bay Newspapers
Pasco County’s COVID-19 case count is on the rise. Florida Department of Heath reported 738 new cases the week of March 21-27, bringing the total to 36,074. Six more people died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 687.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.