Despite a little inclement weather and pandemic-related social distancing recommendations, volunteers turned out in force to help tidy up Pasco County last month.
A total of 659 volunteers took part in the 2021 Great American Cleanup on March 3, resulting in the collection of 36,920 pounds of trash, according to results revealed last week. Volunteers of all ages covered 37 locations throughout the entire county, including Anclote Gulf Park in Holiday, Dade City, Hudson, Port Richey, New Port Richey and Wesley Chapel.
“Between the rainy weather and the ongoing pandemic, we weren’t sure how many volunteers would show up this year,” Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King stated in a news release. “Once again, they came out in full support, proving what a tremendous impact concerned community members can have when given the opportunity.”
The 659 cleanup helpers logged 1,531 volunteer hours, according to the results, and the overall effort translates into a $41,643.20 cost benefit to the county. County officials calculated the figure by using the current estimated national value of each volunteer hour, as reported by the nonprofit group Independent Sector. As of July 2020, that rate is $27.20 per hour.
The Great American Cleanup is a national program created and operated by the community improvement group Keep America Beautiful. The local group Keep Pasco Beautiful has participated in the Great American Cleanup since 1992 and hosts its event on the first Saturday of every March.
Keep Pasco Beautiful hosts the Great American Cleanup with corporate funding assistance and a grant through the Florida Department of Transportation, and the group collaborates with multiple county departments.
The Great American Cleanup is one of two annual collection efforts led by Keep Pasco Beautiful. The local group also participates in the annual International Coastal Cleanup, mobilized by the Washington, D.C., environmental advocacy group Ocean Conservancy.
