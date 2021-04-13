The unofficial results are in from Tuesday’s municipal elections and two current West Pasco city councils will remain unchanged.
Two incumbents in Port Richey and two in New Port Richey all retained their seats after precincts closed to voters at 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections website, www.PascoVotes.com, all votes cast at precincts and ballots submitted by mail are completely reported.
In Port Richey, incumbents Tom Kinsella and Todd Maklary received the two highest amounts of votes, winning the two available seats over challenger Seth Kapp. A total of 656 Port Richey residents cast ballots and Kinsella received 40.85 percent of the vote (268 total). He was followed by Maklary at 38.41 percent (252) and Kapp at 20.73 percent (136).
New Port Richey voters decided to reappoint Matt Murphy and Mike Peters. Another incumbent, Peter Altman, earned another one-year term unopposed. Peters has been on the board since November on an interim basis after taking over for departed councilman Jeff Starkey.
Murphy and Peters victories give them new three-year terms. The incumbents defeated Kate Connolly and Rachel Giuliani Hagenbaugh.
A total of 3,070 New Port Richey residents cast ballots. Peters topped all candidates with 931 votes, or 30.33 percent of the ballots. He was followed by Murphy’s 893 votes (29.09 percent), Connolly’s 773 votes (25.18 percent) and Giuliani Hagenbaugh’s 473 votes (15.41 percent).
