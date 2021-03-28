Pasco County’s COVID-19 case count is on the rise. Florida Department of Heath reported 738 new cases the week of March 21-27, bringing the total to 36,074. Six more people died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 687.
That’s 122 more cases than the 616 reported during the week of March 14-20 and three less deaths. The week prior, March 7-13, DOH reported 666 new cases and eight deaths. From Feb. 28-March 6, DOH reported 677 new cases and 15 deaths. March 21-27 was the first time cases increased since Feb. 21-27 when DOH reported 795 new cases and 17 deaths.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,044,005 with 33,819 deaths as of March 27. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4 p.m. March 28 in the United States, cases totaled 30.25 million with 549,229 deaths. Globally, 127 million cases and 2.78 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pasco included 35,074 residents and 318 non-residents. More cases were in females, 19,119 (53%) to 16,589 males. Gender was unknown in 48. Ages ranged from 0-105. Median age was 44. Six percent were Black and 19% Hispanic.
As of March 27, 2,372 residents and 44 nonresidents have been hospitalized in Pasco since March 2020, or 7% of all cases. Pasco’s hospitals had 22% capacity in staffed adult beds (328 of 1,466) on Sunday and 23% (34 of 145) in ICU beds.
DOH’s report on daily testing showed that:
• 6.67% of 1,189 test results on March 27 were positive.
• 7.71% of 1,520 on March 26
• 7.40% of 1,678 on March 25
• 6.40% of 2,063 on March 24
• 5.95% of 1,502 on March 23
• 7.92% of 1,360 on March 22
• 7.55% of 465 on March 21
Case counts by city of residence
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pasco on March 27. New Port Richey had the most, 8,280, with 5,245 from Wesley Chapel, 4,999 from Land O’ Lakes, 3,812 from Zephyrhills, 2,918 from Port Richey, 2,899 from Hudson, 2,884 from Dade City, 2,202 from Holiday, 773 from Trinity, 753 from Spring Hill, 273 from San Antonio, 172 from Odessa, 147 from Lutz, 105 from Saint Leo, 42 from Lacoochee, 41 from Bayonet Point, 27 from Ridge Manor, 21 from Crystal Springs, 16 from Shady Hills, 16 from Trilby, nine from Elfers, seven from Aripeka, two from Seven Springs and 59 listed as missing.
Since March, 1,977 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities, 6% of all cases.
COVID-19 deaths
As of March 27, DOH had reported 687 COVID-19 related deaths in Pasco County — six more than the week before.
One death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, zero deaths in the age 25-34 group, eight in the 35-44 age group, 18 in the 45-54 group, 67 in the 55-64 group, 156 in 65-74 (23%), 242 in 75-84 (35%) and 195 in the age group 85 and up (28%). At least, 221 of the county’s deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Vaccination summary
As of March 26, statewide, 2,528,950 people had received only a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, 209,668 had completed the one-dose series and 2,865,665 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pasco, 128,393 doses have been administered including 62,721 receiving only one dose and 65,672 completing the one or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, the majority was female, 75,771 to 52,426 male with 196 unknown, and 96,345 were white, 3,3348 were Black and 6,357 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 703,057 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 415,014 and Broward with 490,057 doses. DOH also reported that 134,088 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,252,753 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 727,769, ages 55-64 with 331,644 and ages 85 and older with 246,634.
In Pasco, 27,101 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 16,340 ages 75-84, 6,092 ages 55-64 and 4,974 ages 85 and older.
Pinellas County
The case count also is on the rise in Pinellas County. From March 22-27, DOH reported 1,314 new cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 124 cases and one death compared to March 15-21 when DOH reported 1,190 new cases and 16 deaths.
As of March 27, Pinellas had 71,696 cases with 1,543 deaths.
From March 8-14, DOH reported 1,231 new cases and 29 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 69,943 residents and 1,753 non-residents. More cases were in females, 37,270 (53%), to 32,603 in males. Gender was unknown in 70. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,527 residents and 63 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
DOH reported that 7.13% of 2,541 test results on March 27 were positive, 6.34% of 3,618 on March 26, 5.82% of 4,292 on March 25, 5.44% of 5,271 on March 24, 5.51% of 2,948 on March 23, 7.13% of 2,698 on March 22, 8.70% of 1,469 on March 21 and 5.73% of 2,585 on March 20.
As of March 27, two deaths had been reported in the 15-24 age group, six in the 25-34 age group, 18 in the 35-44 group (1%), 43 in 45-54 (3%), 126 in 55-64 (8%), 318 in 65-74 (21%), 450 in 75-84 (29%) and 580 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 885 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,054 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 999 deaths, or 9%.
In Pinellas, 281,967 vaccine doses have been administered, including 128,799 receiving only a first dose and 153,168 completing the one- or two-dose series.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.
