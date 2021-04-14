NEW PORT RICHEY — City leaders approved a property purchase last week, moving forward with plans to expand the city’s recreational opportunities on the riverfront.
Sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, City Council members voted 5-0 in favor of a $290,000 purchase of the vacant 0.61-acre lot at 6356 River Road.
“The purpose of acquiring the property would be for the redevelopment and improvement of the boat ramp area,” City Manager Debbie Manns said at the April 6 CRA meeting.
According Manns, staff has been negotiating with the property owner “for some time now.” While the agreed-to purchase price is greater than the property’s appraised value, Manns said, staff negotiated the owner down from their previous demand.
The most recent appraisal, in December 2020, valued the property at $270,000, well above a previous estimate of $170,000, according to CRA agenda material. Prior to the April 6 CRA meeting, city offers of $170,000 and $200,000 were rejected by the property owner, who countered with a $330,000 offer.
“In the end of some rather lengthy discussions, it was determined that a $290,000 purchase price would be acceptable to the owner if a $5,000 deposit was made on the property and if there were a 30-day contingency period and if a closing were to occur in 30 days of the contingency period,” Manns said.
The property at 6356 River Road is one of two lots desired by the city to expand the boat ramp along the western banks of the Pithlachascotee River, and the other’s acquisition is now integral to connect with the boat ramp. The property at 6348 River Road sits between the boat ramp and 6356 River Road.
When asked by a resident during public comment about the risks of purchasing the disconnected property prior to the middle lot, Councilman Chopper Davis stated that the city is in negotiations with the other owner, Kathleen Montemayor, of River’s Edge Pediatrics. Davis also noted the negotiated 30-day window to approve the purchase of 6356 River Road.
“I’m in favor of the project,” Davis said. “I think this is part of a well-rounded community. We’re encouraging businesses, our library is going to be a first-class library and recreation is very important to people. I think this would really enhance New Port Richey.”
The city is still exploring options for boat ramp’s future redevelopment and Councilman Peter Altman and Mayor Rob Marlowe mentioned other options rather than simply creating a larger space for more boat launching.
“I think a key is that a lot of people on the river don’t want to see a lot more boats coming out to the gulf, particularly with the no wake zone,” Altman said. “I think it’s important that it’s mentioned that this is not a plan to double the amount of folks that can get their boats in the river.”
Marlowe said one suggestion he’s seen that will be included in the city’s 2021 Downtown Master Plan creates more park space and “some other things that would be better for people who don’t want to launch boats.”
“If you think about it, this is a unique opportunity for the city,” interim Councilman Mike Peters said. “There is not any other riverfront property available. … This is a bigger picture than just the expansion of the boat ramp. This is an opportunity to take a very key spot in our city and accumulate property that would be available for a significant development opportunity and recreation opportunity.”
Following the purchase approval, the board received an update on another property the city’s explored obtaining at 5432 Acorn Street. The property is also located on the west side of the river but to the south of the Main Street bridge. Previous redevelopment suggestions for the lot included creating a “pocket park” with a either a small boat ramp or kayak launch.
Prospects of obtaining this property appeared less likely as the CRA meeting progressed.
During a March 2 CRA meeting, the property owner proposed two options. Both called for a selling price of $275,000 and the city providing a city-owned lot to allow the developer to relocate one of two existing structures. The city’s most recent appraisal of the property came in at $190,000.
Since that March 2 meeting, Manns reported that the owner listed the property with a realtor at the asking price of $339,500.
Board members spoke favorably of the property’s potential as a new riverfront park, but not so much in regard to the existing purchase terms. “I’m not interested in it at all at that price, with or without the lot,” Davis said.
“I think we should hold our ground,” Altman said. “I don’t see that we should be giving the property owner any additional land from what he told us.”
Murphy said the city should focus on its riverfront plans north of the bridge, especially considering the post-purchase costs that will come with redeveloping the boat ramp and park.
“For me, it’s the money thing,” Murphy said. “In a perfect world if you have a lot of money to spend and you want to buy it and have a nice pocket park, great. But at some point, we have to say, listen, we’re investing on the other side there in those two other properties and redeveloping for that. It’s going to cost a lot of money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.