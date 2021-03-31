BROOKSVILLE — The best prep baseball team in Hernando County resides at Nature Coast Technical School and the Sharks have been on a roll to begin the 2021 season.
At 14-2, the Sharks have already played some top-notch competition not only from their immediate area, but from neighboring counties. What further validates the team’s hot start is where they rank amongst the state’s elites in the latest MaxPreps.com poll.
Nature Coast is ranked the No. 5 team in Class 4A and 51st in Florida overall. The Sharks have been impressive across the board, as they’ve scored 129 runs and yielded just 45 through 16 games played. The Sharks’ only two losses have come against New Port Richey Mitchell and Crystal River.
When looking at Nature Coast’s remaining regular-season slate of games, it’s feasible to see the Sharks winning 20-plus games heading into district tournament play. The Sharks still have matchups versus Crystal River, Central, Hernando, Hudson Fivay and Bishop McLaughlin.
Nature Coast plays in Class 4A, District 7, which includes Hernando, Bushnell South Sumter, Central, Hudson and Weeki Wachee. The battle for the top spot should come down to Nature Coast and Hernando in the district championship.
So far, the statistical leaders on the team have been senior Zeth Rodriguez (17 runs batted in), sophomore Jaxen Gates (17 hits), junior Chris Moss (18 stolen bases) and senior Anthony Anselmo (4-0, 37 strikeouts).
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter.
