More COVID-related financial relief available to Pasco renters

Pasco County renters who have experienced economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are struggling to pay bills may be eligible to receive assistance through a county program.
The Pasco Helping with Emergency Assistance Relief for Tenants (H.E.A.R.T.) program is directed specifically to renters. This is the second round of H.E.A.R.T. assistance and it will be available at 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, to 500 people on a first-come, first-served basis.
A county press release states that more assistance will be available in the coming months. Residents are advised to monitor MyPasco.net for updates.
The Pasco H.E.A.R.T. program can pay up to 15 months of bills for qualifying renters, the press release states. The types of bills eligible for payment include rent and water and electric utilities.
Qualifying households must be at or below specified income guidelines, must have a past-due rent or utility bill, and must prove Pasco County residency and COVID-19 economic impact.
The maximum qualifying income for a single-occupant household is $39,400 per year. For a household of six, that figure is $65,250.
Pasco County received funding for this program through the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. For more information about this program or the application process, call Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847-2411.
