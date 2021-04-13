Hernando County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb has thrown his hat in the ring to run for the Florida House of Representatives District 35 seat that is currently being held by Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, whose term is set to expire in 2022.
“I worked hard to help our county get some really great leadership in our county departments, so we have that now, especially with our administrator (Jeff Rogers),” Holcomb said. “He’s doing a great job leading our county. Being there over six years, you feel like you’ve been there for a while, you’ve owned the seat, and you want to see it go to good people who are going to do good things. I feel like things are headed in a positive direction.”
At the time of Holcomb’s first election to the County Commission in 2014, he said someone once remarked that he was setting on the same path as Ingoglia. It wasn’t until six to eight months ago, Holcomb said, that he started seriously thinking about running for the state representative position. Ingoglia will reach the end of his term limits in 2022.
Holcomb has served in the military and is an active Navy reservist.
If elected, Holcomb said he would like to be a part of keeping Florida in the progressive position it currently is in as businesses open up again and being known as a veteran-friendly state. He added that he would like to work on improving some national policies, such as protecting the Second Amendment, with his fellow representatives. Holcomb said he finds inspiration in being able to help constituents who have concerns that are possible to address. Working with Gov. Ron DeSantis would also be a perk he’s looking forward to.
“We have an absolutely fantastic governor,” Holcomb said. “I’m really encouraged by his boldness. I think Florida is the No. 1 state in this country right now. We’re moving in a great direction, we’ve opened up our state, business is doing well, housing is doing well, but other states are going backward.”
