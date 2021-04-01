During the past year, Premier Community Healthcare Group has continued to provide residents with much-needed services from adult and pediatric medical services to behavioral health, dental and women’s services.
Premier chief executive Joseph Resnick on March 23 gave an update to the County Commission on how the organization handled COVID-19, how Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds assisted its services, and how an expansion of certain services will benefit the community.
“We were able to handle (COVID) very, very well and have come out of it in being able to increase access,” Resnick said. “We never had to lay off anybody, we kept our care team members employed, we did furlough 25 of our dental staff for a month before we received paycheck protection, and then everybody came back and since then we’ve been able to expand.”
Funds allocated to the behavioral health services provided by PCHG have enabled the organization to hire its own licensed clinical social worker instead of contracting one from BayCare Medical Group. This has greatly improved its services by allowing the new social worker to see all patients, whereas previously only the uninsured patients were being seen in Hernando.
On average, patients visited PCHG about three to four times in 2020 at its Spring Hill and Brooksville offices. Last year, the organization added an additional day of services for dental in Brooksville to three days a week. Resnick said it might even bump up to four or five days a week sometime this year. Another new feature is that PCHG signed an agreement in the past year with a radiology company to allow its patients to get a sliding fee offered for radiology services.
“If they’re one of our patients, instead of paying, I’m making it up, $100 for an MRI, they’ll pay $20,” Resnick said. “That was big for our patients and our providers. In addition to that, we supplement some of it ourselves.”
Telehealth services and COVID drive-thru testing has both been a new factor introduced last year to PCHG. Resnick said his goal is to implement telemedicine this year, which provides a more in-depth visit than telehealth. While drive-thru testing, done in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health in Hernando, is still available, Resnick said he has seen a decline in the number of people requesting a test.
Through CARES Act funding, PCHG was able to purchase an air filtration system used by both locations, as well as eight COVID rapid test machines. To date, Resnick said he has not seen a false-positive from the rapid test. Additionally, PCHG was able to purchase a van to go out into the community to provide COVID testing. Other donations made from partners have enabled PCHG to provide and deliver 2,500 hygiene kits to the community.
Through PCHG’s community services, patients and non-patients can sign up to meet with a community staff specialist for social needs. The staff member can help residents sign up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act or provide resources and referrals to other services needed, such as food stamps or insurance.
