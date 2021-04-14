BROOKSVILLE — Growth can be great for a county’s economy, but for parents in Hernando County looking to enroll their child in schools, it can be worrisome that some are already reaching capacity.
County leaders gathered April 6 for an interlocal governmental meeting to discuss different solutions and ideas as to how current issues can be addressed. The Hernando School District has approximately $7 million in impact fees to utilize toward expanding schools and school pickup lanes, but many proposed projects are estimated over what is available.
“Florida Department of Education has a Florida inventory of school houses database that tracks all relocatable and permanent student capacity for all schools in the state,” explained Jim Lipsey, manager of planning, design and construction for the school district. “However, peer conducting reviews for concurrency at the local level, we’re really only considering permanent classroom space — portables were never intended to be a long-term solution for growth planning.”
A School Concurrency Capacity Report shown at the meeting stated that as of January, elementary schools in Hernando have reached beyond what is available so far as permanent capacity. Permanent capacity is capped at 7,064 students. In 2020, enrollment reached a high of 7,765 students and in 2021, enrollment decreased to 7,257 students, mostly due to virtual learning options as a result of the pandemic.
Lipsey added that for planning purposes, the school district anticipates enrollment to return to pre-pandemic level once this is over. Middle and high schools in the county are doing better at permanent capacity, with a utilization of services below 100%. Despite the shift to online learning, Lipsey said it’s hard for school districts to determine what the future will look like as to how many students will opt to continue their education that way. So far as enrollment is concerned, the current trend shows an increase, which is what needs to be addressed.
Earlier this year, the school district discussed the possibility of using impact fees to build “concretable” classrooms, which are small concrete structures built on a fixed foundation that meets state requirements for permanent school facilities. The cost to build such a structure would be $250,000 per building, and the life expectancy is 50 years versus the 20-year lifespan of a portable.
Two years ago, the school district formed a Planning and Growth Management Committee to explore a variety of options to increase permanent classroom space and to find a way to keep neighborhood traffic from getting worse as schools grow. While new schools are certainly needed in the future, Lipsey said, a less-costly approach for the near-term is to add classrooms to current schools. The committee recommended the creation of a conceptual master plan for each elementary school. Unfortunately, the proposed total cost for improvements to four schools exceeds what is available in funding.
The Brooksville Elementary Master Plan would increase permanent student stations by 352 and route a new car line circulation to accommodate 158 cars compared to the current 66 cars. This would involve moving the playground to the southeast corner of the campus near U.S. Highway 41 North and the building of student stations adjacent to Kelly Street. The estimated cost of the project is $5.1 million.
Similar master plans have been developed for J.D. Floyd Elementary, Spring Hill Elementary, and Westside Elementary, each one substantially increasing the amount of students and car pickups on campus.
“While we believe all of these concepts are viable, the challenge is figuring out how to fund each of these projects soon,” Lipsey said. “The law restricts the funding sources public schools can use to fund capital construction. The purpose of impact fees is to construct infrastructure and facilities at public schools needed to accommodate growth. We can only afford to do one of these projects. Similar to building a new school, constructing a classroom addition at only one site of the county within the district adjusts the school boundaries, balancing the enrollment at schools around the county. It’s a necessary process but it’s always upsetting to students and families.”
The committee, meanwhile, is continuing to find another way to get the best use of funds on hand and leave school boundaries alone for the time being. They have settled on another approach that is more affordable by looking at multi-site capacity improvement projects. Lipsey explained that the idea is to identify spacing within permanent classroom buildings that are not currently used as classrooms but could be.
These unused classrooms would be relocated within the school, where small pre-cast concrete buildings the same size as portables could take its place. Lipsey added that these concrete buildings are more durable and can be
erected quickly and re-allocated as classrooms in the future if needed. The estimated cost for a project like this at Brooksville Elementary School would be around $900,000. Permanent capacity at Brooksville Elementary would be increased by 62 additional student stations and three new concretables. The committee is looking at completing similar projects at Suncoast Elementary and Westside Elementary. The goal would be to complete these projects before the next school term.
“The concept would be distributed at as many schools as possible, it would defer the need to shift school boundaries, it would defer mitigation agreement with developers that are facing us now and it affords us time to reach funding needed to implement other projects proposed in our master plans,” Lipsey said.
