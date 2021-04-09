As vaccination requirements continue to relax, more locations to distribute the shots are setting up shop.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order April 5 that allowed anyone 18 and older to receive the vaccine in Florida. The DOH website adds that residents ages 16-17 may also receive the Pfizer vaccine so long as they are accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form. That form can be found at: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/doh-covid-vaccine-screening-consent-form.pdf.
Currently, three COVID-19 vaccines are authorized and recommended in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are recommended for people 18 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one recommended for people ages 16 and older.
On April 9, DOH-Pasco County opened up vaccine appointments for a two-week period and there are now more than 130 locations offering COVID-19 vaccines, including pharmacies and physician’s offices.
DOH-Pasco receives only the Moderna vaccine, meaning recipients must be 18 or older.
Anyone who wants to get the vaccination through DOH-Pasco must go to patientportalfl.com or call 1-844-770-8548 and create an account with CDR Maguire: Health & Medical. It is required to have an account with CDR Maguire to register for a vaccination appointment. Appointments are mandatory. The DOH-Pasco vaccination sites do not appear on the CDR Maguire Patient Portal until appointments are available.
DOH-Pasco drive-thru vaccination clinics for April 12–23 will be held (by appointment only):
• Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Leo University
• Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sears at Gulf View Square Mall
It is required to have a photo I.D. when checking in for all vaccination appointments. If the online patient portal was used to register for an appointment (instead of calling), those people should bring a printed or digital copy of the confirmation email they received containing a QR code.
Other reminders as of April 9
• In order to receive a vaccine, Pasco County residency is not required, but Florida residency is required.
• There are no vaccines available without appointments.
• At this time, DOH-Pasco does NOT have a waiting list.
• Every person needs their own appointment.
• Show up on time for your appointment. Do not arrive early.
• Emails that are sent will be sent from: CDRM Health No-Reply: no-reply@cdrmhealth.com or noreply@salesforce.com (not from DOH-Pasco).
• Verify you have a “Vaccine Appointment.” The appointment confirmation will have a QR code, NOT a barcode.
Second dose
Anyone with an appointment for a second vaccine dose is asked to bring a photo I.D., the vaccination card given when receiving the first dose, and the QR code with date and time for the second appointment.
Anyone who received their first dose through DOH-Pasco 28 days ago or more and has not received or missed an appointment for their second dose is asked to go to the same location where the first dose was administered. Bring a photo I.D. and the vaccination card.
Other options
Several local pharmacies are booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, including Publix, visit www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida; Walmart, visit www.walmart.com/covidvaccine; Sam’s Club, visit www.samsclub.com/pharmacy; CVS, visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine or call 800-746-7287; or Winn-Dixie, https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.
Testing sites
A list of testing sites throughout Pasco County is provided at http://bit.ly/PascoCOVIDtest.
Starting Monday, April 12, DOH-Pasco will only provide testing from 8-11 a.m. Mondays at the Sears at Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey. Tests are no longer provided at Saint Leo University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.