For the second week in a row, Pasco County’s COVID-19 case count went up compared to the previous week. The Florida Department of Health reported 832 new cases the week of March 28-April 3, bringing the total to 36,906. Ten more people died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 697.
DOH reported 738 new cases and six deaths the week of March 21-27, which was an increase from the 616 cases reported during the week of March 14-20 and three less deaths.
The week prior, March 7-13, DOH reported 666 new cases and eight deaths.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,081,826 with 34,328 deaths as of April 3. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4:30 p.m. April 4, in the United States, cases totaled 30.7 million with 554,985 deaths. Globally, 131 million cases and 2.85 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pasco included 36,586 residents and 320 non-residents. More cases were in females, 19,543 (53%) to 16,981 males. Gender was unknown in 62. Ages ranged from 0-105. Median age was 43, down from 44 last week. Six percent were Black and 19% Hispanic.
As of April 3, 2,420 residents and 44 nonresidents have been hospitalized in Pasco due to COVID-19 since March 2020, or 7% of all cases. Pasco’s hospitals had 25% capacity in staffed adult beds (355 of 1,430) on Sunday and 20% (27 of 137) in ICU beds.
DOH’s report on daily testing showed that:
• 10.03% of 1,068 test results on April 3 were positive
• 8.28% of 1,551 on April 2
• 7.87% of 1,546 on April 1
• 5.84% of 2,095 on March 31
• 6.90% of 1,659 on March 30
• 8.52% of 1,245 on March 29
• 11.02% of 638 on March 28
• 6.67% of 1,189 on March 27
Case counts by city of residence
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pasco on April 3. New Port Richey had the most, 8,466, with 5,376 from Wesley Chapel, 5,127 from Land O’ Lakes, 3,890 from Zephyrhills, 3,001 from Port Richey, 2,961 from Hudson, 2,935 from Dade City, 2,255 from Holiday, 790 from Trinity, 766 from Spring Hill, 280 from San Antonio, 175 from Odessa, 153 from Lutz, 106 from Saint Leo, 42 from Lacoochee, 41 from Bayonet Point, 31 from Ridge Manor, 22 from Crystal Springs, 17 from Trilby, 16 from Shady Hills, 10 from Elfers, seven from Aripeka, two from Seven Springs and 61 listed as missing.
Since March, 1,994 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities, 6% of all cases.
COVID-19 deaths
As of April 3, DOH had reported 697 COVID-19 related deaths in Pasco County — 10 more than the week before.
One death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, zero deaths in the age 25-34 group, 10 in the 35-44 age group, 18 in the 45-54 group, 69 in the 55-64 group (10%), 156 in 65-74 (22%), 248 in 75-84 (36%) and 195 in the age group 85 and up (28%).
At least, 222 of the county’s deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Vaccination summary
As of April 3, statewide, 2,638,758 people had received only a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, 265,567 had completed the one-dose series and 3,395,313 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pasco, 145,286 doses have been administered including 65,716 receiving only one dose and 79,570 completing the one or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, the majority was female, 84,766 to 60,351 male with 66 unknown, and 109,456 were white, 3,981 were Black and 7,736 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 794,555 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 462,590 and Broward with 559,264 doses. DOH also reported that 147,119 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,404,254 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 816,475, ages 55-64 with 458,014, 45-54 with 291,788, ages 85 and older with 272,707, 35-44 with 210,398, 25-34 with 153,790 and 16-24 with 53,454.
In Pasco, 32,113 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 19,488 ages 75-84, 7,799 ages 55-64, 5,933 ages 45-54, 5,881 ages 85 and older, 4,524 ages 35-44, 2,827 ages 25-34 and 1,005 ages 16-24.
Pinellas County
The case count also is continuing to rise in Pinellas County. From March 28-April 3, DOH reported 1,451 new cases and 14 deaths, which is an increase of 137 cases with three fewer deaths from last week.
The case count is up to 73,290 and the death toll is 1,557, as of April 3.
From March 22-27, DOH reported 1,314 new cases and 17 deaths, which was an increase of 124 cases and one death compared to March 15-21 when DOH reported 1,190 new cases and 16 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 71,490 residents and 1,800 non-residents. More cases were in females, 38,062 (53%), to 33,357 in males. Gender was unknown in 71. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 4,581 residents and 65 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas due to COVID-19.
DOH reported that 7.25% of 2,687 test results on April 3 were positive, 6.09% of 3,533 on April 2, 5.26% of 4,990 on April 1, 5.41% of 5,963 on March 31, 6.92% of 2,999 on March 30, 4.58% of 3,458 on March 29, 8.89% of 1,579 on March 28 and 7.13% of 2,541 on March 27.
As of April 3, two deaths had been reported in the 15-24 age group, six in the 25-34 age group, 18 in the 35-44 group (1%), 45 in 45-54 (3%), 127 in 55-64 (8%), 323 in 65-74 (21%), 451 in 75-84 (29%) and 585 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 891 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,059 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,004 deaths, or 9%.
In Pinellas, 316,512 vaccine doses have been administered, including 134,995 receiving only a first dose and 181,517 completing the one- or two-dose series.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.
