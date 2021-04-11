For the third week in a row, the Florida Department of Health reported an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pasco County. From April 4-10, there were 1,018 new cases, bringing the total to 37,924. Six more people died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 703.
DOH reported 832 new cases and 10 deaths the week of March 28-April 3, and 738 new cases and six deaths the week of March 21-27, which was up from the 616 cases reported during the week of March 14-20.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,124,233 with 34,685 deaths as of April 10. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 2:30 p.m. April 11, in the United States, cases totaled nearly 31.2 million with 561,888 deaths. Globally, 135.6 million cases and 2.93 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pasco included 37,594 residents and 330 non-residents. More cases were in females, 20,088 (53%) to 17,437 males. Gender was unknown in 62. Ages ranged from 0-105. Median age was 43. Six percent were Black and 19% Hispanic.
As of April 10, 2,474 residents and 46 nonresidents have been hospitalized in Pasco due to COVID-19 since, or 7% of all cases. Pasco’s hospitals had 18% capacity in staffed adult beds (265 of 1,476) on Sunday and 5% (7 of 140) in ICU beds.
DOH’s report on daily testing showed that:
• 9.95% of 1,294 test results on April 10 were positive
• 9.30% of 1,618 results on April 9
• 9.45% of 1,877 on April 8
• 7.47% of 1,809 on April 7
• 7.34% of 1,741 on April 6
• 8.88% of 1,262 on April 5
• 12.54% of 739 on April 4
Case counts by city of residence
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pasco on April 10. New Port Richey had the most, 8,685, with 5,554 from Wesley Chapel, 5,254 from Land O’ Lakes, 3,979 from Zephyrhills, 3,090 from Port Richey, 3,049 from Hudson, 2,998 from Dade City, 2,340 from Holiday, 805 from Trinity, 796 from Spring Hill, 285 from San Antonio, 176 from Odessa, 154 from Lutz, 110 from Saint Leo, 42 from Lacoochee, 42 from Bayonet Point, 35 from Ridge Manor, 22 from Crystal Springs, 17 from Trilby, 17 from Shady Hills, 12 from Elfers, seven from Aripeka, two from Seven Springs and 63 listed as unspecified.
Since March, 2020, 2,004 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities, 6% of all cases.
COVID-19 deaths
As of April 10, DOH had reported 703 COVID-19-related deaths in Pasco County.
One death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, zero in the age 25-34 group, 10 in the 35-44 age group, 18 in the 45-54 group, 71 in the 55-64 group (10%), 156 in 65-74 (22%), 251 in 75-84 (36%) and 196 in the age group 85 and up (28%).
At least, 222 of the county’s deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Vaccination summary
As of April 10, statewide, 2,813,627 people had received only a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, 452,262 had completed the one-dose series and 3,947,904 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pasco, 165,702 doses have been administered, including 68,386 receiving only one dose and 97,316 completing the one or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, the majority was female, 95,444 to 70,089 male with 169 unknown, and 124,075 were white, 4,668 were Black and 9,474 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 942,926 doses, followed by Broward with 648,721 and Palm Beach with 526,180 doses. DOH also reported that 166,035 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,535,443 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 891,073, ages 55-64 with 679,385, 45-54 with 399,080, ages 85 and older with 296,831, 35-44 with 292,390, 25-34 with 216,073 and 16-24 with 89,891.
In Pasco, 35,792 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 21,672 ages 75-84, 12,937 ages 55-64, 8,650 ages 45-54, 6,511 ages 85 and older, 6,237 ages 35-44, 3,852 ages 25-34 and 1,685 ages 16-24.
Pinellas County
DOH also reported another uptick in cases in Pinellas County. So far this week, April 4-10, 1,627 more cases have been reported, bringing the total to 75,056. Three deaths were confirmed, upping the death toll to 1,563.
From March 28-April 3, DOH reported 1,451 new cases and 14 deaths. From March 22-27, DOH reported 1,314 new cases and 17 deaths, which was an increase of 124 cases and one death compared to March 15-21 when DOH reported 1,190 new cases and 16 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 73,212 residents and 1,844 non-residents. More cases were in females, 38,988 (53%), to 34,178 in males. Gender was unknown in 46. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 4,635 residents and 68 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas due to COVID-19.
DOH reported that 8.09% of 2,941 test results on April 10 were positive, 7.24% of 4,342 results on April 9, 5.47% of 5,045 on April 8, 5.74% of 5,452 on April 7, 8.79% of 2,427 on April 6, 6.87% of 2,277 on April 5, 7.40% of 1,826 on April 4, 7.25% of 2,687 on April 3, 6.09% of 3,533 on April 2 and 5.26% of 4,990 on April 1.
As of April 10, two deaths had been reported in the 15-24 age group, six in the 25-34 age group, 19 in the 35-44 group (1%), 45 in 45-54 (3%), 128 in 55-64 (8%), 324 in 65-74 (21%), 454 in 75-84 (29%) and 585 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 890 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,062 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,007 deaths, or 9%.
In Pinellas, 355,300 vaccine doses have been administered, including 133,789 receiving only a first dose and 221,511 completing the one- or two-dose series.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.
