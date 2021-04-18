COVID-19 cases and deaths increased during the week of April 11-17. For the fourth week in a row, Florida Department of Health reported an uptick in cases with 1,112 more, bringing the total to 39,036. DOH also reported that 16 had died to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 719.
From April 4-10, DOH reported 1,018 new cases and six deaths. DOH reported 832 new cases and 10 deaths the week of March 28-April 3, and 738 new cases and six deaths were reported the week of March 21-27, which was up from the 616 cases reported during the week of March 14-20.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,168,901 with 35,109 deaths as of April 17. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 3:30 p.m. April 18, in the United States, cases totaled nearly 31.65 million with 567,092 deaths. Globally, 140.99 million cases and 3 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pasco included 38,699 residents and 337 non-residents. More cases were in females, 20,649 (53%) to 17,944 males. Gender was unknown in 106. Ages ranged from 0-105. Median age was 43. Six percent were Black and 19% Hispanic.
As of April 10, 2,520 residents and 49 nonresidents have been hospitalized in Pasco due to COVID-19, or 7% of all cases. Pasco’s hospitals had 18% capacity in staffed adult beds (249 of 1,394) on Sunday and 20.5% (31 of 151) in ICU beds.
DOH’s report on daily testing showed that:
• 10.31% of 1,314 test results on April 17 were positive
• 9.20% of 1,608 on April 16
• 9.10% of 1,989 on April 15
• 7.11% of 1,724 on April 14
• 8.79% of 1,910 on April 13
• 12.13% of 1,615 on April 12
• 9.51% of 485 on April 11
• 9.95% of 1,294 on April 10
Case counts by city of residence
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pasco on April 17. New Port Richey had the most, 8,953, with 5,727 from Wesley Chapel, 5,414 from Land O’ Lakes, 4,075 from Zephyrhills, 3,177 from Port Richey, 3,159 from Hudson, 3,064 from Dade City, 2,418 from Holiday, 827 from Trinity, 824 from Spring Hill, 289 from San Antonio, 180 from Odessa, 158 from Lutz, 110 from Saint Leo, 44 from Bayonet Point, 42 from Lacoochee, 37 from Ridge Manor, 22 from Crystal Springs, 17 from Trilby, 17 from Shady Hills, 12 from Elfers, seven from Aripeka, two from Seven Springs and 63 listed as missing.
Since March 2020, 2,021 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities, 6% of all cases.
COVID-19 deaths
As of April 17, DOH had reported 719 COVID-19 related deaths in Pasco County.
One death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, zero deaths in the age 25-34 group, 10 in the 35-44 age group, 20 in the 45-54 group, 71 in the 55-64 group (10%), 160 in 65-74 (22%), 256 in 75-84 (36%) and 210 in the age group 85 and up (28%).
At least, 225 of the county’s deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Vaccination summary
As of April 17, statewide, 2,936,168 people had received only a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, 526,855 had completed the one-dose series and 4,553,418 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pasco, 186,039 doses have been administered including 72,948 receiving only one dose and 113,091 completing the one or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, the majority was female, 106,017 to 79,838 male with 184 unknown, and 138,448 were white, 5,621 were Black and 11,793 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,071,907 doses, followed by Broward with 773,926 and Palm Beach with 588,335 doses. DOH also reported that 188,335 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,627,883 completing the series, followed by ages 55-64 with 940,229, ages 75-84 with 939,739, 45-54 with 520,830, 35-44 with 357,152, ages 85 and older with 311,613, 25-34 with 264,555 and 16-24 with 118,272.
In Pasco, 38,549 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 23,186 ages 75-84, 19,203 ages 55-64, 10,904 ages 45-54, 7,947 ages 35-44, 6,964 ages 85 and older, 4,608 ages 25-34 and 2,180 ages 16-24.
Pinellas County
DOH reported 1,529 new cases and 13 deaths in Pinellas County from April 11-17 compared to 1,627 cases and three deaths from April 4-10.
From March 28-April 3, DOH reported 1,451 new cases and 14 deaths. From March 22-27, DOH reported 1,314 new cases and 17 deaths, which was an increase of 124 cases and one death compared to March 15-21 when DOH reported 1,190 new cases and 16 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 74,760 residents and 1,877 non-residents. More cases were in females, 39,790 (53%), to 34,907 in males. Gender was unknown in 63. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 4,704 residents and 68 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas due to COVID-19.
DOH reported that 6.86% of 2,878 test results on April 17 were positive, 6.69% of 3,587 on April 16, 5.67% of 4,872 on April 15, 4.79% of 5,130 on April 14, 6.05% of 3,045 on April 13, 7.41% of 3,801 on April 12, 7.03% of 701 on April 11, 8.09% of 2,941 on April 10 and 7.24% of 4,342 on April 9.
As of April 17, two deaths had been reported in the 15-24 age group, six in the 25-34 age group, 19 in the 35-44 group (1%), 45 in 45-54 (3%), 131 in 55-64 (8%), 328 in 65-74 (21%), 457 in 75-84 (29%) and 590 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 892 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,063 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,010 deaths, or 9%.
In Pinellas, 389,733 vaccine doses have been administered, including 129,674 receiving only a first dose and 260,059 completing the one- or two-dose series.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.