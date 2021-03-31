A new centrally located Department of Health facility for Pasco County will come online in mid- to late 2022 after county commissioners agreed to buy a building in Hudson on March 23.
The item approved as part of the County Commission’s consent agenda is for the purchase of a more than 33,000-square-foot office building at 7509 State Road 52 in Hudson at a cost of $2.9 million plus closing costs.
About $1.9 million in improvements are anticipated to configure the interior of the facility for the Department of Health, agenda documents reported. The cost of platting will be borne by the county since the building is in a medical complex comprised of three buildings but only one building is being purchased, and the parking areas and the cost of maintaining the common areas will be shared with the two other buildings.
