SPRING HILL — It’s hard to ignore the message that advertisers on television, radio, billboards or social media pay to want us to believe — that taking a certain medical drug will cure us of our ailments.
Dr. Maria Scunziano-Singh aims to educate people that there are alternative options. In 2001, she opened Access Healthcare LLC with her husband, where she practices as an integrative primary care physician. In 2019, she opened the WellCome OM Integral Healing and Education Center where she and a team of certified instructors help people heal through a holistic approach. The WellCome OM Integral Healing and Education Center offers treatment strategies including mindfulness, meditation, dietary and nutritional counseling, and mental and emotional wellness.
Lately, Scunziano-Singh was included in the Marquis “Who’s Who” editions, a publication first printed in 1899 that has since featured accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field — such as politics, medicine, entertainment, law, art, and religion. Scunziano-Singh earned her doctor of medicine degree from New York Medical College and became board-certified in internal medicine after completing a residency at Mount Sinai Hospital. She continued her education at the Clayton College of Natural Health, where she completed a naturopathic medical doctor diploma in 2011.
“It’s certainly an honor,” Scunziano-Singh said. “I feel this kind of recognition will give me an opportunity to pass the word along on what we do at our center. I’m here to promote the concept of authentic healing. It’s something you have in you, you grow with it, and you help people as you grow with your knowledge and abilities that comes with time and experience, and connecting with our environment.”
As a young girl, Scunziano-Singh was responsible for taking care of her mother, who suffered from a chronic illness. As Scunziano-Singh went into the field of medicine, she wanted to learn more than drugs and procedures, which are not natural things, she added. Her interest in natural healing elements grew as she desired to help people with more than what conventional medicine could offer.
Scunziano-Singh’s passion is also shared with her team at the OM Center, who work together to bring a wholesome, positive energy to those seeking its services.
“There’s a nice energy that’s here,” Scunziano-Singh said. “I have people here who have that spirit where they want to be around this center, they want to help in this quest to make others’ lives happier and more balanced, peaceful.”
The OM Center features three buildings: an AuratoriOM, which hosts educational lessons, classes, demos, concerts, speakers, dialogues, and performances; a movement studio and demonstration kitchen that offers space for meditation and workshops; and a wellness center that offers massage therapy, life coaching, naturopathic care, nutritional counseling, energy healing, and a conscious market with natural products.
“Knowing how to use natural methods to take a disease and turn it around, using food, using meditation, using other natural practices, can take a person from the worst of ways and put them back into some kind of a balance, perhaps even a cure,” Scunziano-Singh said. “It’s been done over and over again. I put all my energy to helping those seeking this kind of knowledge, those who have lost their way, who have picked up a disease, and help them understand they can change it. Drugs won’t really cure the disease, that’s just the bottom line.”
Scunziano-Singh will be presenting a Stop the Weighting Game lecture on April 1 at 5:30 p.m. Jenny Robles will teach a basic life support and first-aid course on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The OM Center will celebrate Earth Day early on April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For a full list of events and services, visit www.wellcomeomcenter.com.
