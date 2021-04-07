BROOKSVILLE — In the midst of the current pandemic, it’s important to take some time for personal reflection and stress relief. For thousands of years, the practice of yoga has provided physical exercise, mental strengthening, and most importantly, a sense of mindfulness that is so important to a healthy well-being.
Alison Rhyne and her husband, Howard, recently reopened Brookville Yoga Co. downtown at 26 S. Brooksville Ave. on March 29. Rhyne said that during the pandemic, she has been teaching private, corporate, outdoors, Zoom and YouTube yoga lessons since April 2020 to accommodate social distancing requirements.
“In February 2019, I started teaching in Brooksville,” Rhyne said. “We have slowly been migrating into a permanent space while navigating the COVID closure. At the time, there was not a dedicated space for yoga in the downtown area and the closest actual yoga studio to our Brooksville home was a 30-minute drive. My mission has always been to make yoga accessible, both in cost and location, to the downtown area.”
Classes offered now include prenatal yoga, kids’ yoga, and youth yoga regularly. Specialty classes are also offered, such as restorative yoga, rocket yoga, and long slow deep (hip intensive). With five instructors on board, Rhyne plans to continue adding on to the schedule.
“We have two lovely yoga rooms and a sweet boutique featuring local artists among other bits of finery from Binding Energies (www.bindingenergies.com) and Manduka,” Rhyne said. “Local folks can walk to class from home; school groups can walk up to class; we encourage a vibrant downtown — grab a coffee, go to the produce market, the post office, the bakery, out for lunch, do some yoga, or do some shopping.”
Rhyne has been a yogi for more than 15 years and holds a 200 RYT certification for 200 hours as a yoga teacher. She is currently pursuing a 300 HR certification, and hopes to be open for business seven days a week. Rhyne said her passion stems from sharing the practice with others and belonging to a worldwide community of practitioners.
People who practice yoga can see an overall improvement in their health. It calms the nervous system, quiets the mind, is great for circulation and digestion, plus so much more.
“It has been said so many times: if you are breathing you are doing yoga,” Rhyne said. “Flexibility is not required.”
To get a look at current free content online shared by Brooksville Yoga Co., search for it on YouTube. All available classes and information can be found on its Facebook page and website at www.brooksvilleyoga.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.