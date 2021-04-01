BROOKSVILLE — Do you have a love for the library and community and feel you can make a difference?
This may be your opportunity, because the Friends of the Library of Hernando County is seeking a new president and treasurer.
Friends of the Library members are dynamic advocates for libraries. Through the coordination, hard work and determination of members throughout the country, new libraries have been built, budgets have been restored and increased, and new respect has been generated for the powerful role libraries play in communities.
Board members serve on a volunteer basis and are tasked with helping to direct the funds and policies of the FOL organization.
In general, the FOL board has a role in advocating for the library and raising funds to help support the library and its mission.
For more information, contact the Friends of the Library of Hernando County at 352-684-0660 or visit the Little Red Schoolhouse Bookstore at 1208 Kenlake Ave. in Brooksville. The bookstore is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stable Faith Cowboy Church certified Dementia Friendly
BROOKSVILLE — The Stable Faith Cowboy Church at 12077 N. Broad St. in Brooksville has been certified Dementia Friendly after conducting dementia awareness and care training for members of its congregation.
“We are a welcoming church that reaches out to all in our community, including the individuals and families who may be traveling the difficult path of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia,” Pastor David Hope said in a news release. “We seek to understand and respond to their special needs.”
Church leadership and more than 50 members of the Stable Faith congregation attended an ABC of Dementia workshop on March 17 to earn the certification.
Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, who conducted the workshop, said, “We are so pleased to see the Stable Faith Cowboy Church take this step to become a Dementia Friendly institution. There are more than 13,000 families today in Hernando and Citrus counties living with dementia, and this number is expected to more than double over the next 30 years. Churches like this can play an important role in providing the support, services, and community we will need to respond to this trend.”
Stable Faith Cowboy Church conducts services every Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., and on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Find more information on Facebook, call 352-667-1819, or go to www.stablefaithcowboychurch.com.
Coping with Dementia LLC will provide its ABC of Dementia workshop free of charge to any nonprofit organization, including churches. Call 352-422-3663 to schedule a workshop or for more information.
PHSC names first women’s soccer coach
Pasco-Hernando State College has named Stuart Campbell as the new women's head soccer coach. This fall will be the first year for PHSC's intercollegiate soccer program, which will be held at the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Complex.
"We are excited about Coach Campbell starting our new soccer program," PHSC athletic director Steve Winterling said in a news release. "Stuart brings a wealth of soccer experience and knowledge as a professional player and coach."
Campbell played professionally from 1996-2013 before serving as the assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Rowdies from 2014-2015 and head coach from 2015-2018.
"It's a great honor to be named PHSC women's head soccer coach, since moving to Pasco County from the UK nine years ago," said Campbell. "I've been astounded by the growth in women's soccer in the area and cannot wait to get started and change the culture of women's soccer."
The soccer program will be a member of the National Junior College Athletic Program and Florida College System Activities Association.
Sign up now for men’s and coed softball leagues
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking teams to play in the upcoming spring men’s and coed softball leagues.
The season will begin May 3 for coed league and May 4 for men’s league. All games will be held at Anderson Snow Park at 1360 Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill, and Veterans Park at 12254 Spring Hill Drive. The entry fee is $450 per team with a deadline of April 23 to register. The season for both leagues will consist of 10 games, plus playoffs.
A maximum of eight teams for the coed league may register. There is a limit of 24 registered teams for the men’s league.
Individual players looking for a team to join are encouraged to go online and register as a free agent for teams in search of additional players. If there are enough free agents, the recreation department will create a team and assign coaches.
Players will be responsible to pay the sponsor fee if a sponsor cannot be obtained.
A coaches’ meeting will be held April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Anderson Snow Park Baseball Pavilion.
For information, visit https://hcparksnrec.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseLeagues.aspx or contact Hernando County Parks and Recreation at 352-754-4031.
Audubon plans events
Hernando Audubon is planning the following events:
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to the Croom Tract of Withlacoochee State Forest, Saturday, April 3: Masks are required. Participants limited. Make reservations with Bev at 352-686-0460 or bevalhansen@gmail.com. Find Red-cockaded Woodpecker, Bachman’s Sparrow, and other resident forest birds and look for early spring migrants. At 6:45 a.m. meet on the south side of Croom Road (CR-480) at the intersection with Forest Road 7. There is a wooden corral there. This is 7 miles east of US-41.
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to McKethan Lake, Saturday, April 10: Masks are required. Participants limited. Make reservations with Gwen at 206-659-2677 or gwenfraley@comcast.net. McKethan Lake is at 15185 Broad St. (US-41). Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot across from the picnic area with restrooms and playground. We will walk through hardwood hammock and along the lake edge, looking for migratory birds as well as local residents.
Corn hole tourney on way
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County and the Marine Corps League 708 will host a corn hole tournament Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville.
There will be a $1,000 first prize and a $200 second prize. Cost is $60 per team to participate. Rules are those of the Corn Hole Professional Association. Rules will be on file at judges stand. A corn hole tournament consists of throwing a small bean bag into a hole in a piece of plywood at a certain distance. For more information, call 352-556-3045.
Orchestra needs instruments
The Hernando Youth Orchestra needs instruments. Those who have unneeded musical instruments are encouraged to donate them to the orchestra.
Instruments are offered to young musicians who can’t afford to buy or replace an instrument. Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to donate an instrument. The orchestra will pick up your donation and provide a tax-deductible receipt.
The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.
For more information visit www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Camping equipment donations sought
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs tents, tarpaulins, and camping equipment for citizens without homes. The group is also collecting bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned and given to people who need them.
Anyone who has an RV they have been unable to sell is asked to consider donating; donors can take the value as a tax deduction.
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 352-600-9555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.