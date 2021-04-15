BROOKSVILLE — The Federal Aviation Administration has released a deed of 17.94 acres of property along Spring Hill Drive at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport to Hernando County.
The property was appraised for approximately $1,794,000, which the county will reimburse using impact fee funds. During a March 23 County Commission meeting, County Administrator Jeff Rogers described the potential for the parcel the county has acquired. Currently, county government is temporarily leasing office space at the airport as offices have been moved due to courthouse renovations taking place.
Already the county is anticipating the cost for the courtroom expansion project to be in the range of $15 million. With the move of departments to the airport, the county is paying $20,000 per month in rent for its County Administration, Human Resources, Management and Budget, Purchasing and Contracts, and Public Information departments.
The Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport has 2,400-plus acres and the parcel released will not provide aeronautical access, said Airport Operations Manager Kevin Daugherty.
“The idea was to move forward ... for government space,” Rogers said. “This property has been located through a study, the parcel would be valuable for the future for building government buildings on and your immediate needs will be with your supervisor of elections office, tax collector, government administration. A decision will be made in the future whether or not we build a space for the actual government office but this allows that ability in the future.”
Additionally, Rogers said the property will fit the growing needs of the community, such as space for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office as a training center, work force training for economic development, and vocational training for Pasco-Hernando State College.
Chairman John Allocco expressed his desire to see some space set aside for emergency management to help the county prepare for future natural disasters. The expansion of emergency operations would ease the financial burden on schools, as schools need to be upgraded to be used as shelters. School funds could then be allocated to the classroom rather than gymnasiums for shelter spacing. Allocco said he would like to avoid the closure of schools in advance for hurricanes, as students have already missed being in school due to the pandemic.
With plenty of land by itself, Daugherty said plans are developing to improve the airport. A 20-year master plan available on the airport’s website dictates the sort of improvements to be made. Between anticipated growth and receiving development grants, residents are likely to see some more changes in the coming years.
“We have a plethora of land to develop,” Daugherty said. “Since 2013, we have done over $20 million in improvements that are infrastructure-based. One of our biggest projects is out to bid right now, the rehabbing of our primary runway and extending out our primary taxiway. It’ll probably be one of the largest infrastructure projects this airport’s ever seen to date.”
