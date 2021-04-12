UPDATE (1:12 a.m., April 13) – The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released a media alert at 1:12 a.m., Tuesday, with photos and video footage showing missing 11-year-old Montana Breseman at a New Port Richey 7-11, 8018 Moon Lake Road.
The images were taken at approximately 12:23 p.m., Monday, April 12.
The video, posted to the Pasco Sheriff's Office Facebook page, shows Breseman inside the convenience store and then leaving to get into a dark-colored 4-door Hyundai sedan with a male in his late teens to early 20s. The Hyundai has rain guards over the windows and the roof liner inside appears to be falling, reports state. The side windows appear to be tinted and the rear windshield does not appear to be tinted, the report continues.
The male's identity is not known at this time.
NEW PORT RICHEY – Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco held a pair of press conferences Monday night regarding the search for an 11-year-old girl who went missing earlier in the day.
The press conferences were held at 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on the campus of River Ridge Middle School in New Port Richey, where Montana "Jordan" Breseman is a student.
According to law enforcement's original press release, 11, Breseman was last seen today, April 12, at approximately 11 a.m. at River Ridge Middle.
During the 11 p.m. press conference, Nocco stated that Breseman, at approximately 11 a.m., told friends she was leaving campus and that "she's going to go somewhere with a guy, possibly to Georgia." At about 2 p.m., Nocco said that a student advised school administrators and the School Resource Officer that Breseman was no longer at the school.
"We believe that she’s in the custody of an adult male, possibly late teens, early 20s," Nocco said, adding that investigators are not yet sure if Breseman and they person or people she is with are heading to Georgia, but it's "one of the tips we're getting."
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are among the agencies assisting the Pasco Sheriff's Office, Nocco said. The Pasco Sheriff's Office set up a command post at River Ridge Middle this afternoon and Nocco said investigators will transition to the district office.
Breseman is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has burgundy hair with brown eyes. Reports state that Breseman was last wearing a white hoodie, gray and black leggings and had her hair pulled into a bun.
During both Monday night press conferences, Nocco asked for the assistance of River Ridge Middle students and their families, as well as the surrounding community.
Nocco provided information that Breseman is a resident of Hillsborough County but does not live in the custody of her parents. He added that the child has "lived a very rough life."
"This girl has not lived a life of a typical 11-year-old little girl," Nocco said. "She has numerous adverse childhood experiences. She’s lived a very rough life. We should be praying for this little girl, not only that we find her safely, but for the fact that when we do find her we’re already working with services, because she’s going to need help."
"Our fears are that the people she’s with may put her in a position for human trafficking," Nocco continued. "We fear that the individuals that are with her, they absolutely do not have her best interests in mind."
Responding to a question from the media, Nocco said investigators believe Breseman has been using other people's social media accounts or phones or other devices since going missing.
The investigation is on-going and Nocco said the sheriff's office will release more information as it comes in.
Anyone with information on Breseman's whereabouts are asked call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.
