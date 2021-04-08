WESLEY CHAPEL – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for multiple suspects who stole property from unlocked cars April 7 in the Seneca at Cypress Creek apartment complex in Wesley Chapel.
According to police reports, the robberies occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 7. Deputies arrived on scene to investigate one auto burglary and further investigation discovered that suspects entered a total of five vehicles, all of which were unlocked. Property stolen from the cars included money and several guns, reports state.
Deputies reported seeing the suspects on video attempting to enter cars within the apartment complex around 3:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office believes there were five suspects involved and surveillance video footage is posted on the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary suspects is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case numbers 21012459 and 21012467.
The sheriff’s office advises residents to remove valuables from their vehicles and remember to lock all doors. Guns stolen during similar car burglaries “often are used to commit other, more serious crimes in our community,” the press release states.
