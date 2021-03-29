Shooting after altercation at Tarpon Springs McDonalds

TARPON SPRINGS – According to a press release, investigators with the Tarpon Springs Police Department are searching for a black male suspect accused of firing shots from a handgun at another vehicle Sunday night while following it on U.S. Highway 19.
The police report states that the incident occurred in relation to an altercation at a McDonalds drive-thru at approximately 9:37 p.m., March 28. The McDonalds is located at 40728 U.S. 19.
Reports state that two victims were attempting to enter the drive-thru before being cut off "by a heavy-set black female," estimated to be about 40 years old, driving a white Volkswagen SUV. The driver of the SUV exited her vehicle, approached the victims and said, "You don't know my son."
A short time later, a vehicle believed to be a white Toyota Corolla with dark tinted windows approached from the north side of the McDonalds, the report states. When the white four-door sedan came up next to the victims' vehicle, a black male estimated to be in his late teens or early twenties leaned out of the driver's side window and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun.
Reports state the victims left the drive-thru in an attempt to get away and the suspect in the sedan followed onto U.S. 19, firing multiple rounds which struck the rear of the victims' vehicle.
No one was injuring during the incident, the report states.
Anyone with information regarding Sunday night's incident is asked to call the Tarpon Springs Police Department Detective Unit at 727-938-2849.
