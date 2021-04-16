PORT RICHEY – The search for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Port Richey late last month continues, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is identified as Cristian Jamal Green, police reports state, and he has an active arrest warrant regarding this case.
Reports state that the shooting occurred at approximately 6 p.m., March 27, on Dresden Lane in Port Richey. An unidentified male was found and pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.
Green’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office reported, and law enforcement is seeking information from the public.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-8477.
