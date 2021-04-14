CLEARWATER – A 15-year-old male was taken into custody Tuesday evening after stealing a pickup and crashing it into a home on Drew Street, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
At approximately 7:07 p.m., April 13, residents alerted authorities of a blue pickup truck driving recklessly in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Drew Street, reports state. Within minutes, the report states, the driver lost control in the area of Betty Lane and Drew Street and crashed into a home at 1271 Drew Street.
The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot and was followed by witnesses until CPD officers were able to locate him on Cleveland Street, near Missouri Avenue, reports state.
The vehicle was listed as stolen and officers found that the driver as a 15-year-old male.
The juvenile suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution before being transported to the juvenile facility once medically cleared.
CPD officers reported no injuries at the location of the crash. Clearwater Fire and Rescue inspected the structural damage to the home.
