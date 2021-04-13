SEMINOLE – A pedestrian was killed Monday evening when trying to cross Starkey Road and being hit by a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to reports, the accident occurred on Starkey Road north of Park Boulevard. The pickup truck, operated by a 45-year-old Largo man, was traveling northbound on Starkey Road. The pedestrian, a 64-year-old Seminole man, was walking westbound across Starkey Road and entered the path of the pickup truck, reports state.
FHP troopers report that the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
