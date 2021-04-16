SHADY HILLS – The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 24-year-old New Port Richey man was killed April 15 after being hit by a vehicle on Shady Hills Road.
According to reports, the man was walking eastbound across the roadway, near the intersection with Platinum Drive, and entered the path of an SUV driven by a 61-year-old Spring Hill woman. This resulted in a collision and the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital. The pedestrian later died from his injuries.
