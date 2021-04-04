SPRING HILL – One pedestrian was killed and another is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Spring Hill Drive Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports state that the accident occurred on Spring Hill Drive, west of Linden Drive, at approximately 8:33 p.m., April 3.

FHP troopers reported that a 58-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, both from Spring Hill, were walking southbound across Spring Hill Drive and entered the path of a van driven by a 33-year-old Brooksville woman.

The woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene and the man was transported to an area hospital.