Patron shot dead, bar manager arrested in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — A bar manager was being held on a murder charge after two people were shot, one fatally, on April 3 at Opinions Lounge in Brooksville.
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to calls regarding a fight and shooting at the bar, 19201 Cortez Blvd., about 1:50 a.m. An arrest affidavit said witnesses stated that a fight had broken out and Stanley Joseph Matiyosus III, the night manager who has worked for the bar for six years, was the shooter.
A 25-year-old Brooksville man suffered a gunshot wound and later died at a local hospital. A second victim, a 21-year-old woman, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victims’ names were not released.
After being questioned, Matiyosus, 42, of 15125 Glenrock Road in Shady Hills, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bond at the Hernando County Detention Center.
